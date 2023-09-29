The Oregon Ducks will visit Santa Clara County to take on the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 showdown. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an Oregon-Stanford prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Oregon destroyed Colorado 42-6 last weekend. Yes, it was a daytime dominance over “Primetime”. The Ducks controlled the game from the start. Significantly, Bo Nix went 28 for 33 with 276 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Bucky Irving rushed 10 times for 89 yards. Also, Troy Franklin had eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Traeshon Holden had four receptions for 52 yards.

Stanford lost 21-20 to Arizona last weekend. Initially, they led 17-14 heading into the fourth. But Arizona took the lead. Then, the Cardinal took a field goal and could not score again. Ashton Daniels went 14 for 26 with 198 yards but also took four sacks. Additionally, Sedrick Irvin rushed 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Justin Lamson rushed 13 times for 57 yards. Also, Tiger Bachmeier had four receptions for 93 yards. But the Cardinal also committed six penalties and allowed five sacks.

Stanford leads the all-time series 50-35. Yet, Oregon routed Stanford 45-27 last season. The Ducks are the heavy favorites for this one and will look to cover the spread while staying unbeaten against one of the weaker teams in the Pac-12.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon-Stanford Odds

Oregon: -27.5 (-105)

Stanford: +27.5 (-115)

Over: 61.5 (-105)

Under: 61.5 (-115)

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

TV: None

Stream: Fubo TV

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks once again have a high-flying offense that can do anything. Ultimately, it all starts with their quarterback. Nix has 1169 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Curiously, he did most of his damage against the Cardinal on the ground last year. Nix went 16 for 29 with 161 yards with two touchdowns. Yet, he also rushed six times for 142 yards with two touchdowns.

The running game continues to thrive. As a result, Irving has rushed 37 times for 305 yards with three touchdowns. Irving also dominated the Cardinal last season, with 10 rushes for 99 yards and two scores. In addition, he has another running back to spell him if he needs a break. Jordan James has rushed 28 times for 209 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns. Additionally, Noah Whittington has rushed 20 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiving core has been excellent. Moreover, Franklin leads the team with 25 receptions and 418 yards with five touchdowns. Tez Johnson has added 15 catches for 203 yards and three scores.

The defense has been solid. First, you have Khyree Jackson. He has nine solo tackles and two interceptions. Additionally, Jordan Burch has added four solo tackles and three sacks. Jamal Hill has added five solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Jeffrey Bassa has added 13 solo tackles and one interception.

Oregon will cover the spread if their offense continues to dominate. Then, the defense must make the stops and force Stanford into mistakes.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread

Stanford has a tall task ahead of them. Unfortunately, they run into Oregon at a time when they are on fire. The Cardinal have struggled. Unfortunately, the offense has not done well.

Daniels has passed for 534 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Also, Casey Filkins has rushed 24 times for 184 yards and one touchdown. E.J. Smith has added 19 rushes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The receiving core has done what it needed to do. First, there is Benjamin Yurosek. He has 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Elic Ayomanor has added 12 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has been average. First, there is Alaka'i Gilman. He has 13 solo tackles. Then, there is David Bailey. He has accounted for 10 solo tackles and four sacks. Meanwhile, Scotty Edwards has added 11 solo tackles and one sack. The Cardinal has talent on defense. Sadly, it has not been enough to stop anyone. It is why they have lost critical games like the one last week.

Stanford will cover the spread if they can control the clock and prevent Oregon from running down the field. Then, they need to convert their chances.

Final Oregon-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Oregon is potentially a championship contender this season. Therefore, they have way too much firepower for the Cardinal to contend with. Expect more of the same as the Ducks score touchdowns on almost every drive to put this game away early. Unfortunately, the Cardinal will not be able to keep up.

