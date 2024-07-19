It has been a stellar year for the Baltimore Orioles thus far and fans from the DMV are full of excitement seeing the bright future of their young team unfold before their very eyes. Led by studs Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, coupled with two Cy Young candidates in Corbin Burnes and Craig Kimbrel, the Orioles' time to make a run at the pennant is now. Check out our MLB odds series to see where we think they finish this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are currently leading the American League East and they own a one-game lead over the New York Yankees. Many thought this division was the Yankees' to lose and that the Orioles were still a few years out from seeing success, but they've managed 58 wins after the All-Star break and tie for most wins in the American League at the moment.

With 66 games remaining on their schedule, it'll be a tight race for the remainder with the Yankees on their heels and the Boston Red Sox gearing up for a late-season run. Still, the Orioles have a certain swagger about their game this year and their level of confidence in both their pitching staff and offense is through the roof. Let's see if they can surpass their win total on the live betting odds.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 96.5 Wins: -104

Under 96.5 Wins: -125

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why the Orioles Will Hit the Over

In order to be successful in today's game, a team needs to have the perfect storm of batting, pitching, and positive energy from the clubhouse. After years of mediocrity, the Orioles notched the second-best record in the MLB last year with 101 wins. They're on-pace to reach a similar total this season, but it'll take a number of series sweeps to surpass last year's mark. Nevertheless, they'll still be contending for the best record in the American League. With their total set at 96.5, they'll need to win over half of their remaining games to reach the mark. Besides 2023, the last time they surpassed 96.5 wins was way back in 1997.

The Orioles currently rank fifth league-wide in runs (474), ninth in batting average (.253), and first in slugging percentage (.452). They also may have the best shortstop in the league at the moment in Gunnar Henderson, who ranks third in total HRs with 28 on the season. His slugging from the plate has elevated this team to a serious juggernaut from the batter's box. Their pitching is also on-point with their ace Corbin Burnes posting the third-lowest ERA in the MLB at just 2.43. They've set quite the benchmark for themselves over the last two years, but the Orioles seem to only be getting better with each passing game.

Why the Orioles Will Hit the Under

As mentioned earlier, this success is fairly newfound for the Orioles and they've typically been a team tip-toeing on the edge of the division and missing the postseason. With a young roster come youthful mistakes and the Orioles will have to manage to keep their poise – they still have a long season ahead of them and it only takes one bad losing skid for the Yankees to overtake them in the standings. Of their reamining schedule, the Orioles will still have to face the Guardians, Red Sox (x2), Dodgers, and Yankees, all series they could fall behind on. While they've been good about limiting their losing streaks, they did see a couple of five-game skids during the first half, something they'll need to avoid if they want to reach this win total.

The biggest focus for the Orioles will be staying healthy and with so many All-Stars on their team, you have to wonder if the wear-and-tear of the season will begin to kick-in during the second half for them. They also recently just took a five-game losing streak into the All-Star break, so the next few series will be about getting their footing and confidence back within the division. Looking at recent history, the Orioles have notched at least 97 wins in a season just two times since 1985.

Final Orioles 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Baltimore Orioles have been the story of the season thus far and their young core of players is one of the most exciting to watch in the game today. On pace to match their win total from last year, the Orioles will have to deal with a number of tough opponents on their schedule as they try to lock-up the American League East for the second-straight year. I like the poise I've seen from this team and I expect their pitching to only get better as the season moves on. The Baltimore Orioles are the real deal this year, so let's ride their wave of momentum and take the over for their season total.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Orioles 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: OVER 96.5 Wins (-104)