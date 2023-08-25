The Baltimore Orioles are going through a resurgent season, as they currently hold the top spot in the American League East. Excited crowds have returned to Camden Yards with the hopes that the Orioles will continue their success into the postseason. Young stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson have taken leadership roles, but the team learned that former star Adam Jones will return to the team in September so he can retire as an Oriole.

Jones played 11 of his 14 big league seasons with the Orioles (along with the Mariners and Diamondbacks) and has played most recently in Japan. He has decided to call it a career, and he will take his bows as an Oriole September 15 when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jones has been cited by many Orioles for his contributions on the field as well as his leadership in the locker room.

Aaron Hicks recently signed with the Orioles, and he cited Jones as a player that has meant quite a bit too him. “He’s one of the guys that I definitely learned from, as far as how to properly play center field, how to go about the game,” Hicks said. “He’s a huge mentor to me and also a good friend.”

Anthony Santander was a teammate of Jones longer than Hicks, and he pointed out how much his leadership meant to him.

“As a teammate, great, and his personality, awesome,” Santander said. “Thank God I got an opportunity to get to the big leagues and have him here, learn from him. How he prepared for the game to be able to compete every night. I think he brought a lot here to the Orioles and I was so happy having him as a teammate.”