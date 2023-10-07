Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles are set to begin their journey in the MLB playoffs. Rutschman will make his MLB playoff debut after a 2023 season that saw him establish himself as one of baseball's best players. Rutschman spoke with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports prior to the O's ALDS Game 1 clash versus the Texas Rangers, via FOX Sports MLB.

“I think we're gonna keep the same process today as we have the entire year,” Rutschman said about the Orioles' mentality heading into the postseason. “Come out, play team baseball, play together… A lot of things can happen in baseball but we got a lot of support for each other so we're excited.”

Orioles, Adley Rutschman staying confident in MLB playoffs

The Orioles were the American League's best team in 2023. Baltimore consistently upset the odds and ultimately clinched the AL East. Rutschman played a pivotal role throughout the season.

Once a top-tier prospect, Rutschman made his first All-Star team in 2023. He ended up finishing the year with a .277/.374/.435 slash line to go along with an .809 OPS and 20 home runs. Rutschman was one of MLB's most all-around productive catchers.

The Orioles are sending Kyle Bradish to the mound on Saturday versus Texas. Rutschman also shared his thoughts on Bradish, via FOX Sports as well.

“He's got really electric stuff,” Rutschman said of Bradish. “Able to command the ball in different parts of the zone. Just a competitor on the mound. He's super fun to catch, fun to watch.”

The Orioles' playoff journey won't be easy. If they advance to the ALCS, Baltimore will need to play either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins. And any potential World Series matchup will certainly be a challenge.

If there is one thing we learned this year, though, it's that counting Adley Rutschman and the Orioles out is a very risky thing to do. This team does not care what anyone has to say. Baltimore may feature a young and inexperienced roster, but the O's will not back down.

It will be interesting to follow them during the ALDS and beyond, if Baltimore continues to advance in the MLB playoffs.