The Baltimore Orioles took care of business on the field Wednesday and then proceeded to pull some strings behind the front office desk to acquire relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami via a trade with the Oakland Athletics, per sources of MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that the Athletics gets Triple-A lefty Easton Lucas in return.

The Orioles, who copped the top spot in the American League East division following an 8-5 victory at Camden Yards over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, might have some more moves planned ahead of the MLB trade deadline in August. Nevertheless, the acquisition of Fujinami is one Baltimore hopes will pay off despite the poor numbers the Japanese hurler has posted so far in his time in the big leagues.

Fujinami, who was part of the Athletics' starting rotation early in the season before getting moved to the bullpen, last saw action for the Athletics on Tuesday, appearing on the mound for a scoreless inning, allowing just a hit on 12 pitches during a 3-0 Oakland victory at home versus the Boston Red Sox. Thus far this year, Fujinami has a horrid 8.57 ERA to go with a 1.66 ERA. However, he is also sporting a much lower FIP (4.94) than his ERA, inspiring some hope that he'll get better. His .331 BABIP might also suggest that brighter days on the hill await Fujinami following his trade to the Orioles.

With the Orioles, Fujinami will find an opportunity to contribute meaningful numbers to a team that has a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. A change of scenery could also be just what the doctor ordered for the 29-year-old rookie.