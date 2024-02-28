The Baltimore Orioles have gone through a youth movement, resulting in a fiery rise through the standings. However, the Orioles made sure to have some veteran backup for those up-and-coming stars.
Baltimore has signed infielder Kolten Wong to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The financial details of Wong's deal are not yet known.
Wong was once a top prospect with the St. Louis Cardinals. He made his MLB debut in 2013 and ended up playing eight seasons in St. Louis. Over 852 games, Wong hit .261 with 53 home runs, 281 RBI and 88 stolen bases. He won two Gold Gloves with the Cardinals.
From there, Wong spent two years with the Milwaukee Brewers before spending time with both the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. His 2023 campaign saw Wong hit just .183 with four home runs, 27 RBI and three stolen bases. However, over his entire 11-year MLB career, the infielder has hit .256 with 86 home runs, 405 RBI and 120 stolen bases.
While he has some experience playing outfield, Wong has predominantly played second base at the major league level. Jackson Holliday is the future at second base in Baltimore. He could be the present with a strong spring training.
Kolten Wong could offer some veteran insurance for the Orioles' top prospect. He certainly won't take his job, but if Holiday gets injured or struggles, Wong has the experience to back him up. The infielder won't make the Orioles AL East favorites. But he's a sensible addition for Baltimore's young roster.