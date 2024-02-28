Even after trading for Corbin Burnes, the Baltimore Orioles are searching for pitching ahead of Opening Day. In their latest move, the Orioles have added a former All-Star with a knack for picking up strikeouts.
Baltimore has signed Julio Teheran to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The right hander will earn $2 million if he makes the major league roster. His deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus and an opt out clause.
Teheran spent the 2023 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, making 14 appearances. He held a 3-5 record with a 4.40 ERA and a 50/13 K/BB ratio. The righty has played been in the big leagues since 2011, making 254 total appearances. For his career, Teheran holds a 81-82 record with a 3.83 ERA and a 1,257/490 K/BB ratio. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.
While the Orioles now have Burnes, Baltimore is dealing with a pair of injuries to their rotation. Both Kyle Bradish and John Means have questionable timelines as Opening Day nears. The Orioles have some intriguing pitchers in Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer among others. But as Baltimore chases another AL East title, the Orioles know they can't have too many pitchers.
Julio Teheran may not be the All-Star he once was, but he offers a low-risk gamble for the Orioles. If he pans out, Baltimore added another option for their growing rotation. If he struggles, it won't cost the team much to cut him lose. The Orioles are hoping the former comes into fruition.