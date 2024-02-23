More and more free agents are starting to sign with clubs as Spring Training ensues. Following the recent acquisitions of Tim Anderson and Gio Urshela, the market is now picking up for second baseman Kolten Wong, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi. An 11-year vet, Wong had stints in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Dodgers before entering free agency this recent offseason.
His time with the Mariners didn't pan out as expected, with the 33-year-old slashing .165/.241/.227 in 67 games played. Wong did bounce back with the Dodgers, however, as his percentages rose to .300/.353/.500 while donning the LA jersey. Additionally, in over 30 at-bats for the Dodgers, Wong hit two home runs.
The former University of Hawaii star spent his best years with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he managed to win the Gold Glove award twice — once in 2019 and again in 2020. In both years, Wong garnered field percentages of .987 and .989, respectively.
Following his long tenure with the Cardinals, Wong's player option for the 2021 season was denied, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. He was then picked up by the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played for two years. With the team, Wong tallied 29 home runs throughout his stay. After his time in Milwaukee, Wong was traded to the Mariners in the December of 2022.
Due to his late-season showing for the Dodgers last year, Kolten Wong's value has risen once again, and it might only be a matter of time before he's headed to Spring Training for his 12th season.