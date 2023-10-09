The Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a stellar 2023 campaign that saw them ascend to the top of the MLB totem pole far earlier than many expected. They overcame more experienced teams and surged their way to an improbable divisional title. Everyone waited for the decline to come all the way until the O's clinched the American League's best record (101-61).

Unfortunately, it seems Baltimore's cool down period has finally arrived. And at the worst time imaginable.

Despite limping into the MLB playoffs, the Texas Rangers have gone 4-0 versus the best of the AL East, mowing down the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Round and taking the first two games against the Orioles in the ALDS. A deep offense, strong defense and a seasoned October manager have all shone through, but there is still blame to assign on the other side.

Baltimore is afforded some leniency because of its youth, but the club woefully underachieved in Camden Yards. The O's are not embodying the brand of savvy and relentless baseball that caused so many people to jump on the bandwagon in the second half of the year.

There are a few who stand out among the rest, however. While it might be unpleasant business, we are going to identify the three Orioles players most to blame for a 2-0 ALDS deficit versus the Rangers.

Honorable Mention: Brandon Hyde

We cannot begin without briefly discussing some of the shortcomings of the likely 2023 AL Manager of the Year. It is easy to say that Brandon Hyde is overwhelmed by the pressure of October, but he has not done anything incredibly egregious. For the most part, his mistakes have been understandable judgment calls that have simply not worked out.

Pinch-hitting Ramon Urias for the slumping Ryan O'Hearn and some ill-fated bullpen decisions fall under this category Results-oriented thinking is not enough to officially land Hyde on the culprit list, but when hardly any of your gambles hit, it bares mentioning. Entrusting Adam Frazier in key spots in game 1 instead of rookie Jordan Westburg left a bitter taste in some fans' mouths. So too did having a short hook on reliever Danny Coulombe.

Although there are other individuals whose struggles more directly align with an unsuccessful homestand, Baltimore's skipper cannot be excluded from this edition of the blame game. But he has the chops to turn it around in Arlington.

3. Cedric Mullins

It has been seven years since the Orioles last clinched a postseason berth. Center fielder Cedric Mullins endured nearly the entirety of a grueling rebuild while other key players were called up late in the process. He was there for all the ugliness that many fans block out when a team finally returns to relevance. Simply put, this veteran has some battle scars.

Ones that should come in handy during a pivotal game. Mullins lacks MLB playoffs experience just like the rest of his teammates, but he is the leader they need to step up in these desperate times. The 2021 All-Star is hitless in his last 18 plate appearances while drawing no walks. His second-half struggles have firmly carried over into the ALDS and could easily continue against Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3.

Mullins is not the only one scuffling, as nearly the entire lineup is ice cold. If he can swing a competent bat again, though, I expect good things to follow. As one of the elder statesman of this group, the 29-year-old carries a lot of responsibility in October. He must quickly find his groove.

2. Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez shoulders blame for Game 2 loss

There is maybe no one who better encapsulates Baltimore's dramatic turnaround than right-handed starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. He overcame brutal struggles early in his rookie season and lowered his ERA to 4.35 thanks to a strong last couple of months. Rodriguez improved his control problems and displayed top-notch stuff to the point that Hyde trusted him in the playoffs.

But the former first-round pick reverted back to his bad habits in Game 2 on Sunday. He melted in the face of the Rangers' intimidating lineup, allowing five runs on six hits while walking an alarming four batters in 1 1/2 innings. Other relievers faltered after Rodriguez was taken out, but his rough outing gave way to an 11-8 loss that was more lopsided than the scoreboard indicates.

While expectations will be hampered for the 23-year-old, this was an untimely step back. He will have the opportunity to correct his mistakes. But maybe not in 2023.

"One of the issues was he was becoming really predictable…"@Xavier_Scruggs takes a closer look at Grayson Rodriguez's pitch usage in Game 2. #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/7nWoXj1yeB — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 9, 2023

1. Adley Rutschman needs to get going

When the face of the franchise is 1-for-8 in a postseasons series, he must be given the most blame. The Orioles would not have run through the AL gauntlet in the regular season had it not been for Adley Rutschman. He set the tone for this franchise's monumental 2023, hitting .277 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Although there are many capable contributors on this team, Baltimore will often go the way of its All-Star catcher. Because of the poise he displays, it is easy to forget that Rutschman is also coming of age in these MLB playoffs. Calling a game behind the plate is a much more arduous task with a young and inexperienced pitching staff, particularly when you are also becoming acclimated to the unfamiliar atmosphere an ALDS will bring.

Though, one can be understanding of the situation without handing out excuses. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft did not do nearly enough in the first two games. The O's are unlikely to battle their way back in Texas without their most important player coming through.

All of these men have earned their place on this list, but a a minor tweak or two each and this is a competitive series. The Orioles have rapidly developed, so who is to say they can't move past postseason growing pains in just two days?