The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly optioned starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who they acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, to Triple-A, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Rogers had pitched to a lackluster 4.53 ERA across 21 starts with Miami. Baltimore acquired him in hopes that a fresh start would lead to better results. Although it has been a small sample size, the trade has not gone according to plan for the O's.

Rogers, through four starts, has a brutal 7.11 ERA. Command has been an issue, has Rogers has just 12 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Rogers was an All-Star in 2021. He also finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting that season. The former Marlins hurler has not been the same since the '21 campaign, though.

At just 26 years old, the Orioles likely still believe in his ceiling. The hope will be that Rogers can get back on track after spending some time at the Triple-A level. Sometimes hitting the reset button can solve mechanical concerns, which surely led to this Orioles roster move.

Orioles' 2024 playoff outlook

The O's are currently a half-game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. It projects to be a competitive division with New York and Baltimore vying for a division win. The Orioles feature enough offensive prowess to get the job done, but they could use a pitching boost.

There is a realistic chance that Rogers could play a big role for Baltimore at some point once again in 2024. Even if he ends up pitching out of the bullpen, Rogers could still make an impact. The Orioles need pitching and Rogers will be a hurler worth keeping an eye on despite this recent roster decision.

The Orioles (74-54) will play the Houston Astros (68-58) on Thursday night in an American League clash.