The Baltimore Orioles lineup has taken a hit. All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins is heading to the 10-day IL with a groin strain, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Mullins left Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins early after what was believed to be quad tightness. But after further tests, it appears the OF is actually dealing with a groin issue. He's missed the last three games.

The 28-year-old has played in 69 games in 2023, hitting .259 with nine homers and 47 RBI. He's also swiped 14 bags. Mullins actually dealt with a groin strain earlier this season as well, which kept him out for around a month.

Thankfully the Orioles did sign Aaron Hicks therefore he'll serve as the primary option in center field while Cedric Mullins is on the shelf. Hicks is playing well so far with the team, hitting .263 with six long balls and 19 RBI in 36 contests, looking like his former self once again.

Baltimore is sitting at 57-37 which is good for second in the American League East. They're also 8-2 in their last 10 but will be looking to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards. LA beat them 10-3 on Tuesday evening.

Dean Kremer takes the mound in the rubber match, while Julio Urias counters for the visitors. As for Mullins, he can be activated off the IL on July 26th, but it remains to be seen if that will happen or not. The O's can find comfort in knowing Hicks can hold down the fort until their leadoff hitter is back in the mix.