Baltimore's trade for the star pitcher had an impact on the team's World Series odds.

The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers made a blockbuster trade less than two weeks before the start of spring training.

The Orioles are sending shortstop Joey Ortiz and left-hander D.L. Hall to Milwaukee in exchange for star pitcher Corbin Burnes.

Vegas took immediate notice, as the betting line for the Orioles' World Series odds quickly moved from +1700 to +1500, according to DraftKings:

The Orioles finished the 2023 season with an impressive record of 101-61 and a trip to the MLB Playoffs as the AL's No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, the eventual World Series-winning Texas Rangers swept Baltimore in the ALDS.

Now, the team is making a decisive push to improve its pitching attack with the arrival of Burnes.

The 29-year-old right-hander was one of MLB's most effective pitchers in 2023. He had a WHIP of 1.07, which ranked him fifth in the league. Additionally, he threw 200 strikeouts to go with a 3.39 ERA and a W-L of 10-8. His presence takes a well-built Orioles team to a higher level.

Burnes is under team control until after the 2024 season and has been considered a trade candidate for a while due to the belief he would test free agency after this season instead of signing an extension with the Brewers. Burnes is a three-time All-Star and won the 2021 NL Cy Young before finishing seventh in Cy Young voting in 2022 and eighth last season.

Now the Orioles push all their chips in toward making a Worl Series run in 2024.