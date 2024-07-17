The All-Star Break is over, and we are gearing up for a race of epic proportions in the American League. Come with us as we share our MLB odds series, make a 2024 AL Cy Young Winner prediction, and pick for the rest of the season.

We will make an AL Cy Young Winner pick, and four pitchers are in our sights. Ultimately, the top choices are Tarik Skubal, Corbin Burnes, Logan Gilbert, and Seth Lugo. Let's examine their chances of winning the 2024 AL Cy Young Award while looking at some of their metrics and what makes them special among the elite pitchers in the league.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2024 AL Cy Young Winner Odds

Tarik Skubal: -130

Corbin Burnes: +300

Logan Gilbert: +1000

Seth Lugo: +1800

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tarik Skubal Will Win AL Cy Young

Skubal is 10-3 with a 2.37 ERA over 19 starts and is holding up a rotation that is 11th in baseball. Unfortunately, he could have been better if he had a better bullpen and more run support from the Detroit Tigers.

Skubal has an elite pitching run value. Moreover, his fastball, breaking, and offspeed run value are all exceptional. Skubal also has a fastball velocity that ranks in the 90th percentile. Also, he has a chase percentage that is in the 79th percentile. His strikeout percentage is among the best in baseball, and he does not walk many people.

Skubal is single-handily keeping the Tigers alive at 47-50. However, his team's struggles and inability to win might hinder his chances of winning the award.

Why Corbin Burnes Will Win AL Cy Young

Burnes is one of the best in baseball, with a record of 9-4 and a 2.43 ERA over 19 starts. Ultimately, he is one of the reasons why the Baltimore Orioles are the best team in the American League. Burnes is part of a rotation that is seventh in baseball and is currently leading the charge.

Burnes has an elite pitching, fastball, breaking, and offspeed run value. Additionally, his fastball velocity is off the charts at 96.7. Burnes has also produced a ridiculously good chase percentage. His strikeout percentage is 23.3, which is pretty solid. Likewise, he does not make many mistakes or walk many hitters.

Burnes has a great chance of winning the AL Cy Young because his metrics remain strong, and he is fooling hitters left and right. Furthermore, he is leading the Orioles to the top of the standings and will be central to their chances of winning the World Series.

Why Logan Gilbert Will Win AL Cy Young

Gilbert is 6-5 with a 2.79 ERA over 20 starts. Unfortunately, few consider him in this discussion because he has few wins. He has been a victim of bad run support from the Seattle Mariners, which has prevented him from winning more.

Gilbert's pitching, fastball, and breaking run value are among the best in baseball. Additionally, his fastball velocity is 96.2, which is remarkable. The only thing preventing him from fully realizing his potential is a mediocre average exit velocity and an average chase percentage. When Gilbert takes the mound, there is often more pressure on him because of his team's inability to score runs, which hinders him when trying to take down the opposing hitters.

Why Seth Lugo Will Win AL Cy Young

Lugo is 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA over 20 starts. Ultimately, he has been a central figure in the Kansas City Royals' success, as they are currently just two games behind the final wildcard spot in the American League.

Lugo has a pitching run value that is the best in baseball, with few being better. Additionally, his fastball and breaking run value are exceptional. But Lugo has struggled with average exit velocity, chase percentage, and fastball velocity. Moreover, he has a poor hard-hit percentage, which ranks in the 33rd percentile.

Lugo could make a run for the AL Cy Young Award if he can correct some of those issues and start dominating hitters to lead the Royals to the playoffs. Then, he could set the mark for excellence as he captures the award after years of mediocrity.

Final 2024 AL Cy Young Prediction & Pick

Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young Award last season by going 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA. Overall, past winners usually have a great quality of stuff in their arsenal that makes them the best pitchers in their respective leagues. While Burnes can certainly make a case for himself, and has already won the NL Cy Young. we like Slubal because he shows that he is extremely valuable to the Tigers and carries them on his shoulders. We like Skubal to win the AL Cy Young.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final 2024 AL Cy Young Prediction & Pick: Tarik Skubal: -130