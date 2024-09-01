The Baltimore Orioles have been devastated by injuries this season, particularly to the pitching staff. The Orioles lost starters John Means, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish for the season due to Tommy John surgery. More recently Zack Eflin and Grayson Rodriquez hit the 15-day injured list with shoulder ailments.

In Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Orioles starter Dean Kremer suffered a right forearm contusion after he was hit by a line drive up the middle. The X-rays were negative, according to WNST Baltimore’s Luke Jones. Nonetheless, Kremer was forced to leave the game, per Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner on X.

Kremer was hit with a 103 mph comebacker off the bat of the Rockies’ Jordan Beck. The liner was screaming right toward the pitcher’s midsection. He managed to block it with his arm but it caught him flush on the forearm before popping up in the air and being played by shortstop Gunnar Henderson for a fielder’s choice.

The swelling on Kremer’s arm was immediately apparent. The Orioles’ head trainer came out to have a look at the damage but the pitcher ultimately had to leave the game in the bottom of the fourth. The 28-year-old righty pitched just 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. He was replaced by Keegan Akin.

Kremer entered Saturday’s game against the Rockies with a 6-9 record in 19 starts. He has a 4.31 ERA, 1.270 WHIP and 8.4 K/9 in 102.1 innings for the Orioles.

Baltimore can ill afford to lose another starter after the team’s rotation has been crushed by injuries in 2024. The Orioles added Eflin in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. He pitched well in four starts before hitting the IL. The team also acquired starter Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins at the deadline. However, he has struggled mightily during his time in Baltimore and the team optioned Rogers to the minors.

The Orioles are also dealing with injuries to position players. First baseman Ryan Mountcastle landed on the 10-day IL with a left wrist sprain, third baseman Jordan Westburg has been out for a month with a broken right hand and second baseman Jorge Mateo was lost for the season with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Despite the lengthy list of injured Orioles, the team is just 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East. Baltimore currently has the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings, with a four-game lead over the Kansas City Royals. The Orioles have gone 20-21 since returning from the All-Star break.