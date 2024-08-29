The Baltimore Orioles have been hit hard by injuries as they attempt to chase down the New York Yankees for the division crown. The team lost key rotation pieces Grayson Rodriquez and Zach Eflin to the 15-day injured list with shoulder ailments.

While Rodriguez and Eflin are expected to be back with the team in September, the Orioles lost second baseman Jorge Mateo for the season. Mateo underwent Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing elbow, per The Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka. Because it didn’t involve his throwing arm, the recovery time is less significant and he’s expected to be back next season.

Mateo was injured in a collision with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as both infielders tried to make a play on a ball up the middle against the Miami Marlins on July 23. The fifth-year pro suffered a left elbow subluxation and was forced to leave the game in the bottom of the third inning.

The Orioles enjoyed positional versatility with Mateo on the roster. He could play second base, shortstop, third base and center field. He also brought speed to the lineup. Mateo lead the league with 35 stolen bases in 2022 when he was the Orioles primary shortstop. He swiped 32 bags last season and was 13-15 on steal attempts in 2024.

The Orioles suffer another injury with the loss of Jorge Mateo

Mateo was moved to the 60-day injured list a week after he was hurt on July 30. The Orioles called up second baseman Jackson Holliday the following day. Holliday had been in Baltimore in April but was demoted back to the minors after struggling at the plate. The team lost infielder Jordan Westburg at the end of July when a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays’ reliever Yerry Rodriguez broke his right hand. Westburg was in the middle of his first All-Star season and the Orioles hope he can return to the field in September. Mateo will not be back this year.

With Mateo and Westburg out of action, the Orioles infield features Holliday at second base, Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and Ramon Urias at third. Urias won a Gold Glove in 2022 and he’s done well at the plate this season, posting a .747 OPS and an OPS+ of 115.

The Orioles also lost first baseman Ryan Mountcastle to the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain. He was hurt sliding into second base last Thursday against the Houston Astros. Baltimore hopes Mountcastle can return when first eligible to come off the IL. In the meantime, Ryan O’Hearn has filled in at first.

The Orioles are banged up as they enter the postseason stretch run. The team is a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East entering play on Wednesday. Baltimore currently has the top Wild Card berth in the American League.

Despite a 19-18 record since returning from the All-Star break, the Orioles are third overall in the most recent MLB Power Rankings. Baltimore needs to get healthy and hope its talented, young core plays well in September and into the postseason.