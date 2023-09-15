The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Baltimore Orioles for the second of a four-game series at Camden Yards. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rays-Orioles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays defeated the Orioles 4-3. Now, they hope to take another game and earn themselves a tie in the AL East. The Orioles jumped out to an early lead when Ryan O'Hearn blasted a solo home run to right-center field to give the O's a 1-0 lead. However, the Rays bounced back in the third inning when Brandon Lowe singled to right-center field to tie the game at 1-1. The Rays tacked on another run when Randy Arozarena tripled to right field to add two more to make it 3-1.

The Orioles fought back in the fourth inning when Gunnar Henderson clobbered a shot to right-center field to make it 3-2 Rays. Later, Adam Frazier drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Luke Raley gave the Rays the lead when he blasted a home run in the seventh inning.

The Rays will go with Zach Eflin on the mound, and he comes in with a record of 14-8 with a 3.53 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing three earned runs and seven hits while striking out six in a win over the Seattle Mariners. Eflin found the Orioles twice this season. Initially, he went six innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits in a loss to the Orioles on May 9. Eflin bounced back on July 21 when he shut out the O's for seven innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

The Orioles will roll with Jack Flaherty, who is 8-8 with a 4.98 ERA. Significantly, he is hoping to bounce back from an awful start, where he went 3 1/3 innings while allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox.

Here are the Rays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+130)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-156)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Rays vs. Orioles

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV+ and MLB TV

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are currently 91-57. Furthermore, they are one game behind the Orioles, who sit at 91-55, with the top spot in the AL. These games over the next few weeks are incredibly important. Ultimately, this lineup will help determine whether the Rays will have a bye in the first week of the playoffs or endure a three-game series with the Mariners, Houston Astros, or Texas Rangers.

Randy Arozarena is batting .257 with 22 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 89 runs. Meanwhile, Yandy Diaz is hitting .323 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 89 runs. Harold Ramirez is batting .300 with 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 49 runs. Significantly, they power an offense that is sixth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, fourth in runs, third in home runs, and fourth in slugging percentage.

But the Rays must continue to get good pitching from their rotation and bullpen. Thus, Efflin must excel on the mound and avoid mistakes against a dangerous Baltimore lineup.

The Rays will cover the spread if their bats can strike early and put pressure on the Orioles. Then, they must get good pitching from Eflin and the bullpen.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are currently the best team in the AL. However, their lead is suddenly in danger again, thanks to a streaky Tampa Bay team. The Orioles are facing the Rays directly and can put more distance between themselves and the Rays. Therefore, their lineup must contribute.

Adley Rutschman is batting .268 with 18 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 77 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Henderson is batting .259 with 26 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 89 runs. Thus, he hopes to hit another home run. Santander is batting .258 with 27 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 74 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 4 last night. This lineup is sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, 16th in home runs, and eighth in slugging percentage.

But the O's must get good pitching. Therefore, Flaherty must go deep in this game. Flaherty must avoid making critical mistakes and then get past the fifth inning to give the bullpen a chance for a good performance.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can get to Eflin early. Then, The O's must find ways to get the Rays out and avoid a collapse.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have excelled this season. However, they have struggled recently. It is easier to trust Eflin than Flaherty. Consequently, he will continue to struggle, and the Rays will earn a tie atop the standings in the AL.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+130)