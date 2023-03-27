Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Grayson Rodriguez is the best pitching prospect in the Baltimore Orioles organization and one of the best prospects in all of baseball. As Opening Day approaches, the Orioles have made a crucial decision on Rodriguez’s roster status.

Rodriguez will not make the Orioles’ Opening Day roster, via Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. While Baltimore is still high on Rodriguez’s future, his performance throughout spring training held him back from breaking camp with the Orioles.

The right-hander has started five games for the Orioles during spring training, pitching 15.1 innings total. Rodriguez held an unimpressive 7.04 ERA and a 19/7 K/BB ratio. He has ended the spring on a sour note, giving up 11 runs in his last 10.2 innings pitched.

Rodriguez’s spring struggles will ultimately delay his MLB debut. Baltimore has been looking for a spark in their pitching rotation. They hope that that spark will eventually come from Rodriguez. But for now, they’ll send him back down to the minors for some more seasoning.

While his spring didn’t go well, Rodriguez is still an enticing prospect for the Orioles. He is ranked as the second-best prospect in Baltimore’s system and the seventh-best overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. Over 69 games at the minor league level, Rodriguez has pitched to a 25-9 record with a 2.47 ERA and a 419/98 K/BB ratio.

Grayson Rodriguez is still a major part of the Orioles’ future. Baltimore will be counting on him to someday be a leader in the pitching rotation. However, that time is not the present. Rodriguez will look to bounce back from his poor spring and prove he belongs in the majors sooner rather than later.