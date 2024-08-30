ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Rockies Projected Starters

Albert Suarez vs. Austin Gomber

Albert Suarez (6-4) with a 3.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 102 innings pitched, 81K/35BB, .247 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 games, 9 starts, 3.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50.2 innings pitched, 42K/22BB, .258 oBA

Austin Gomber (4-9) with a 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 138 innings pitched, 98K/35BB, .264 oBA

Last Start: at New York Yankees: Loss, 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 35K/14BB, .257 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rockies Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -138

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 11.5 (-104)

Under: 11.5 (-118)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: MASN, MLB TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are a great hitting team, and playing at Coors Field is only going to help them. Baltimore is second in the MLB in home runs, and they lead the league in slugging. The ball is going to fly in Colorado, so their ability to hit for power is only going to be amplified. The Orioles are constantly making loud contact, and that should not change in this game.

Baltimore needs to be good on the mound. Suarez is the guy to do that for them. In August, Suarez has a 1.80 ERA, and opponents are batting just .215 off him. Before his last start against the Astros, Suarez was coming off three straight scoreless outings. He is throwing the ball as good as anybody in the MLB right now, and that can continue Friday night. If Suarez just pitches as he has been, the Orioles will win this game.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Orioles can hit for a lot of power if opposing pitchers are not careful. With that said, Gomber has to be very careful on the mound. The good news is he is actually better when he pitches at Coors Field. He allows a lower batting average, and opposing teams hit for less power off him in Colorado. If Gomber can keep the Orioles in the yard Friday night, the Rockies will at least be able to cover this spread.

Colorado is a much better offensive team at home this season. They are batting 49 points higher, and their OPS is 129 points higher. The Rockies are also score more than a run more per game at home this season. That runs per game number at home is 4.97. When Colorado scores at least four runs in a game this season, they are 40-28. If they can hit well at home, and push across some runs, the Rockies will win this game.

Final Orioles-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team here, and I do not see that changing. Even though the Rockies are the better home team, I do not see that factoring into this game much. I really like what Albert Saurez has been doing lately, as well. I will be taking the Orioles to win this game. With their ability to hit for power, and Suarez pitching well, I also like them to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+105)