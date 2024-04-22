The Baltimore Orioles take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Angels.
The Baltimore Orioles were hammered by the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in the first game of a three-game weekend series. When the O's lost that game, they fell to 2-2 against the Royals in four games in 2024. They won two of three versus Kansas City earlier in the season, but they were one strike away from losing that three-game series. They got a game-winning hit from that position and were able to flip a likely loss into a win. The Royals are much improved this season, but even then, it had to bother the Orioles that they split four games versus Kansas City. Would Baltimore continue to struggle, or would the O's improve and make a statement? Saturday and Sunday, they made their statement. They scored two straight wins over the Royals to win that weekend series and move to 4-2 against Kansas City for the season. The O's looked like the playoff contender and American League East behemoth they figure to be in 2024. Now we will see if the Orioles can maintain momentum as they head to the West Coast on an extended April road swing.
Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-184)
Over: 8.5 (-118)
Under: 8.5 (-104)
How To Watch Orioles vs. Angels
TV: MASN (Orioles) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT
Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread
The Orioles and Angels have already met this season, so the Orioles are familiar with the Angels' pitchers. That level of familiarity should help Baltimore hitters with their study and preparation. They are unlikely to be caught off guard and should be able to make the adjustments at the plate they need to make in order to thrive. Baltimore is a really good team in general and a clearly superior team when compared to the Angels. Some people might be concerned about the O's being tired on an extended, multi-city road trip and having to fly to Los Angeles from Kansas City. However, the Angels are flying back to Southern California from Cincinnati, where they had a very rough weekend against the Reds. In terms of travel, fatigue, and logistics, neither team is operating at a clear advantage, so that puts the teams on the same plane. Trust the Orioles' talent and overall resources. The better team doesn't win all the time in baseball, but it wins most of the time.
Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread
The Angels have played bad baseball recently. They had a miserable weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, getting swept out of Ohio by their National League opponent. The Halos scored a total of just six runs in the three games and were pancake-flat. They had nothing to offer. All of this might seem like a reason to pick against Los Angeles instead of betting on the Halos to win, but in baseball, teams have bad games and bad stretches. The season is so long that teams course correct and balance things out all the time. When a team plays several bad games, look for the chance to pick that team to win.
The Angels are in that kind of position right now. They will play a good game. At some point, they are going to do so.
Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick
The Angels need to win, but they're not very good. The Orioles are actually good. Take Baltimore.
Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5