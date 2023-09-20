The Baltimore Orioles will try and sweep the three-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Orioles-Astros prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Orioles defeated the Astros 9-5. Now, they hope to finish the sweep. Things started well for the O's as Ryan O'Hearn blasted a monster shot to deep center field to give them a 2-0 lead in the first inning. However, the Astros fought back in the bottom half when Kyle Tucker clobbered a two-run bomb to right-center field to tie the game. But the Orioles reclaimed the lead in the third inning when Austin Hays clapped a three-run bomb to left-center field to make it 5-2. Conversely, the Astros trimmed the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Alex Bregman drove a shot to deep left-center field to make it 5-3.

The Orioles began to pull away when James McCann singled to right field in the sixth inning, and Gunnard Henderson followed with a single of his own to make it 7-3. Yet, the Astros would not go quietly when Yainer Diaz lined a shot to deep right field to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Orioles decided to cement the game in the seventh when Hayes crushed another shot to left-center field, and Heston Kjerstad slugged a shot to left-center field.

Kyle Bradish will make the start for the Orioles and comes in with a record of 11-7 with a 3.12 ERA. Significantly, he went seven innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in his past start. Bradish has hit six innings in six consecutive starts. Meanwhile, Cristian Javier will start for the Astros and is 9-4 with a 4.74 ERA. Javier went five innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in a loss to the Kansas City Royals. Sadly, he has not gotten to the sixth inning in seven of his past eight starts.

Here are the Orioles-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Astros Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and MASN

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 2:11 PM ET/11:11 AM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles come into this contest with a record of 95-56, which sits as the best in the American League. Ultimately, they have gotten to this level thanks to an explosive offense with decent pitching.

Henderson is batting .261 with 27 home runs, 8- RBIs, and 94 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 5 with one RBI last night. Antony Santander is hitting .253 with 27 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 78 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 5 with two runs yesterday. O'Hearn is batting .311 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 47 runs. Additionally, he went 2 for 5 with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs last night. Hays is now hitting .283 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 75 runs. Also, he went 2 for 5 yesterday with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs.

The O's hope these four can hit the ball. Likewise, they would like to see Bradish continue to dominate. It will not be easy against a challenging lineup that is capable of scoring in bunches.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can clobber some hits together again. Then, they need Bradish to have a quality start.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are 84-68 and holding onto a tight lead in the AL West. Ultimately, everyone is healthy now for the most part, and the Astros are ready to defend their title while keeping pace with the best teams.

Jose Altuve is batting .314 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 74 runs. Also, he went 2 for 4 last night with a double and a run scored. Bregman is hitting .267 with 24 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 98 runs. Moreover, he went 1 for 3 with a home run yesterday. Yordan Alvarez is batting .293 with 28 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 70 runs. Unfortunately, he went 0 for 4 last night. Tucker is hitting .284 with 28 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 90 runs. Furthermore, he went 1 for 4 yesterday.

The Astros have their bats ready. However, they also need consistent hitting, as well as good pitching. Javier must step up and have a good game. Sadly, it has not been something that has happened for a while.

The Astros will cover the spread if their bats can give them the early lead. Then, Javier must get into the sixth inning.

Final Orioles-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are too hot right now. Plus, it is difficult to trust Javier. The O's finish the series with a sweep.

Final Orioles-Astros Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)