The Orioles make the trip to Seattle to face the Mariners! These are two of the best teams in the AL, making this a great matchup. However, the Orioles are playing much better currently than the Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles-Mariners prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Orioles-Mariners Projected Starters

Grayson Rodriguez vs. George Kirby

Grayson Rodriguez (9-3) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in an Orioles win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) 5.35 ERA

George Kirby (7-5) with a 3.35 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on four hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts in a Mariners win.

2024 Home Splits: (5-1) 2.34 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mariners Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -112

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 7 (-106)

Under: 7 (-114)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 ET

TV: MASN / ROOT Sports

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles come into this series with a 53-31 record and lost a game most recently that broke a four-game winning streak. Their offense is just outside the top five, while their pitching is in the top three of the MLB. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate with Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander, Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, and Ryan Mountcastle making up the bulk of it. They improved their pitching this past offseason by adding Corbin Burnes to go with Grayson Rodriguez, Cole Irvin, Kyle Bradish, and Albert Suarez. The Orioles were the best team in the AL last season and improved this season, at least on paper.

The Orioles are starting Grayson Rodriguez on the mound and he has a 9-3 record, a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. Through 82.1 innings, he has allowed 35 runs on 77 hits with 25 walks and 89 strikeouts up to this point in the season. The Orioles are 10-4 in his 14 appearances this season. Rodriguez has been great in one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB. He has a favorable matchup against one of the worst offenses in the MLB with the Mariners behind the plate.

The Orioles' offense has been one of the best in the MLB and is in the top 10 of the MLB. They are sixth in team batting average at .255 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson leads the way in most batting categories. Adley Rutschman leads the way in batting average at .294 and total hits at 95. Then, Henderson leads the way in home runs at 26, in RBI at 58, and in OBP at .384. They get a difficult matchup against Kirby on the mound for the Mariners.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been playing well this season and have a 47-39 record. They have lost two straight after winning two straight before that. The Mariners have struggled behind the plate this season, but their pitching staff is a top-10 unit in the MLB. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Jorge Polanco, Ty France, and Mitch Garver are standouts on offense despite their struggles. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller have all been at varying levels of good to great for the Mariners pitching-wise and have carried the team when needed.

The Mariners are starting George Kirby on the mound where he has a 7-5 record, a 3.35 ERA, and a 0.97 WHIP. Through 99.1 innings, he has allowed 38 runs on 87 hits with nine walks and 96 strikeouts. In his 17 starts this season, the Mariners have a 9-8 record. Kirby has been solid this season, but the Mariners need to do more to back him up on the mound. He gets a huge challenge in a matchup against the Orioles behind the plate.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled this season behind the plate. They are 30th in batting average at .218 after finishing last season at .242. Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Ty France lead the Mariners in most batting categories. Rodriguez leads in batting average at .247 and in total hits at 83. Raleigh then leads in home runs at 14 and in RBI at 50. Finally, Ty France leads in OBP at .323. This matchup against Rodriguez is a big challenge because he has been one of the best pitchers in the lineup for the Orioles and with how much the Mariners have struggled on offense.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to pitching. The matchup is almost even across the board between Rodriguez for the Orioles and Kirby for the Mariners. The Orioles easily have the better offense, but it might not matter. Expect the pitching duel to keep things close in this game and for the Mariners to cover at home.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-192)