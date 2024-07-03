The Fourth of July is a celebration that oftentimes goes hand-in-hand with America's pastime and we'll be bringing you all the betting action for the MLB's slate of baseball on the momentous holiday. We'll see a tight matchup between two of baseball's brightest lineups as the Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Mariners prediction and pick.

Orioles-Mariners Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes (RHP) vs. Bryce Miller (RHP)

Corbin Burnes (9-3) with a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 99 K, 106.2 IP

Last Start: 6/27 vs. TEX (W) – 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) with a 2.93 ERA, .189 OBA, 38 K, 46.0 IP

Bryce Miller (6-7) with a 3.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 91 K, 97.1 IP

Last Start: 6/29 vs. MIN (L) – 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (4-3) with a 1.99 ERA, .169 OBA, 65 K, 54.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mariners Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -154

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 7 (-115)

Under: 7 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: American Forces Network, MASN, Root Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Orioles are currently leading the American League East by one game over the New York Yankees. They have the second-most wins out of all MLB teams and they've been consistently dominant in one of baseball's toughest divisions. The Orioles rank first league-wide in slugging (.460), second in runs (440), and sixth overall in batting average (.255). Their pitching staff has also been sensational, ranking in the top five for ERA, WHIP, and OBA. After a strong finish to last season, they're seeing their young lineup blossom into the league's best offense and they're ready to take the AL crown from the Yankees.

Corbin Burnes will be making this start as the best pitcher the Orioles have to offer at the moment. His squad has notched wins in seven of the last eight games he's started and he's kept his ERA under 3 in every single appearance this season. He's been lights-out at home with a 5-1 record, but his success has carried onto the road as he's holding batters to a much lower average at .189 in opposing ballparks. The Orioles have won five of their last six games before entering this game and with this game following a short break between Game 2 of this series, Corbin Burnes will have the game hinging on his shoulders as the best pitcher on the mound.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are currently leading the American League West by three games over the Houston Astros. They've been on a bit of a downturn, going just 3-9 in their last 12 games. They dropped the first game of this series following a shut-out performance, so they're hoping they can find their bats in front of this home crowd. The home team will always get a little boost during the holiday and their fans out in full force, but the Mariners will need to find an answer against Corbin Burnes and his consistent output. They've been good in avoiding lengthy losing streaks, so expect the Mariners to snap back into shape at some point during this series.

Bryce Miller will see his 10th start at home this season and his pitching on the road has been an entirely different story. On the road, he's been shelled with 11 homers and rides a 6.28 ERA. At home, however, his ERA is 1.99 and he's holding batters to a minuscule .169 average against him. His groove is pitching at T-Mobile Park and he'll give them a great opportunity to bounce back with a win during this series. Still, his last two starts were marred by poor output from the plate, so he'll need his teammates to provide some run support in trying for the win.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Baseball fans will be treated to an exciting matchup on the Fourth of July and both teams' lineups are capable of putting together a big game in the hitter-friendly T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are still working on finding their rhythm in the midst of this current losing skid, but playing these back-to-back games at home will certainly come as some benefit to them.

The Baltimore Orioles are an unstoppable force right now and everything seems to be clicking for them, from their hitting down to each pitcher in the starting rotation. Following their Game 1 shut-out during this series, momentum has to be high for the bullpen.

Corbin Burnes is the reason we have to back the Baltimore Orioles during this game, but don't underestimate the ability of Seattle's Bryce Miller to catch some fire at home. If he can string together a few dominant scoreless innings, we should be in for a close, low-scoring game.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Baltimore Orioles to come up big on America's holiday.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles ML (-154)