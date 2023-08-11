The Baltimore Orioles take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners were a .500 team a few weeks ago. Their season was going nowhere. They were struggling to hit, especially with runners in scoring position. The Mariners have high-level pitching, but that pitching got wasted far too many times. The offense was scuffling, and it was felt that the M's needed a high-end bat at the trade deadline. Yet, something interesting happened: While the Mariners did not get that extra bat, they also didn't sell anyone. There were rumors that they would unload Teoscar Hernandez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto was viewed as the leader for Teoscar at one point before the deadline, and it seemed for a moment that the Mariners were going to shake up their lineup. Yet, Seattle held firm. It didn't buy very much, but it also didn't sell. That told the clubhouse the M's trusted their current players and were willing to ride with them this season.

That seemed to carry the right message.

The Mariners have won 12 of their last 14 and seven in a row to move to 62-52. They are now just 1.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the third and final playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has moved a few games ahead of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League wild card standings. The outlook has dramatically changed for this club, which now has a very good chance of returning to the postseason.

Here are the Orioles-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Mariners Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-170)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Mariners

TV: MASN (Orioles) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles just played a very, very tough and tense series against the Houston Astros, a three-game set which felt and looked like a postseason preview. The Texas Rangers are very good, but Baltimore and Houston sure look like the two best teams in the American League because of their relief pitching and their defense. The Orioles certainly learned a lot from playing the Astros. Moreover, after playing the Astros for three games, facing just about any other team in the majors will seem easier and more manageable by comparison.

Luis Castillo is the starter for Seattle. He's really good. However, he has not pitched like an ace this season and has shown a little more vulnerability than most people probably expected. The Orioles have a lot of tough hitters and can get to Castillo.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have won seven games in a row and six series in a row. They have surged in the American League wild card standings. They are finally feeling good about themselves after struggling before the All-Star break. This has been a completely different team after the All-Star break. The pitching has always been consistent, but the hitters have improved. Crucially, the Mariner bats are delivering timely hits late in games. Seattle has engineered a lot of late comebacks over the past few weeks. This team is coming together and displaying considerable resolve at just the right time of the season. The Mariners should be viewed very differently from how they were viewed in late June.

Oh, and they have Luis Castillo, their ace, on the mound in a big game. That's more than enough reason to think the M's will cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The O's are better, but they just had a draining, exhausting series against Houston and had to fly across the country. Stay away from this game.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5