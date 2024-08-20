ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball as the Baltimore Orioles face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Mets prediction and pick.

Orioles-Mets Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs. Jose Quintana

Dean Kremer (5-9) with a 4.48 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.

Last Start: In his last start, Kremer went six innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would only allow one run in a win over the Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: In nine starts of the road, Kremer is 3-5 with a 4.15 ERA and a .193 opponent batting average.

Jose Quintana (6-8) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Quintana went four innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a home run, and four walks. He would allow four runs in a no-decision against the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 home starts, Quintana is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA And a .233 opponent batting average.

How to Watch Orioles vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN/SNY

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are third in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .240 with a .208 on-base percentage. Santander has 36 home runs, 80 RBIs and 74 runs scored. Also having a great year, Gunner Henderson. He has a .288 batting average and a .374 on-base percentage. Henderson has 33 home runs and 77 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 14 stolen bases and 98 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year is Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is hitting .266 this year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 70 RBIs and 59 runs scored this year.

Gunnar Henderson has been great in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last six games with four home runs, eight RBIs and four runs scored. Ramon Urias has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .313 in the last six games with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Jackson Holliday is also hitting well. He is hitting .304 in the last week with two RBIs and three runs scored. The Orioles are hitting .255 in the last week. They have eight home runs and scored 27 runs in six games.

Current Orioles have 49 career at-bats against Jose Quintana. They have hit .224 against him. Austin Slater is one for five with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Ramon Urias is two for five with an RBI as well. James McCann has the most experience against Quintana. He is four for 21 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and two walks.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 11th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Francisco Lindor leads the way. He is hitting .264 with a .337 on-base percentage. Lindor has 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, and has scored 83 times this year. Further, he has stolen 24 bases. Also having a great year in Brandon Nimmo. He is hitting .229 this year but with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 71 RBIS, and 70 runs scored. Nimmo has also stolen 11 bases. Rounding out the top bats of the year is Pete Alonso. He is hitting .243 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. Alonso has 27 home runs, 69 RBIs and 71 runs scored this year.

Alonso has also been driving in runs in the last week. He is hitting .304 with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Hitting well this week is Francisco Lindo. Lindor is hitting .346 this week with five RBIs and seven runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Mark Vientos. He is hitting .364 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also scored four times this week. The Mets have hit .272 in the last week with nine home runs and 32 runs scored.

Current Mets have 31 career at-bats against Dean Kremer. They have hit .226 against him with three RBIs. Francisco Lindor is two for three with a double and two RBIs. J.D. Martinez is three for ten with three doubles, an RBI, and two walks. Harrison Bader is also two for two against Kremer.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick

Dean Kremer got back on track in his last start. In his first two starts of the month, Kremer gave up nine runs in 91 innings of work, before giving up just one in six innings last time out. Still, Jose Quintana has struggled heavily as of late. He has given up 12 runs in that last 15.2 innings of work, as the Mets have gone 0-3 in those starts. With the better offense overall, take the Orioles in this one.

Final Orioles-Mets Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (+102)