The Baltimore Orioles will begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park. It's an American League East showdown, and we share our MLB odds series while making an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Orioles-Red Sox Projected Starters

Cade Povich vs. Kutter Crawford

Cade Povich (2-7) with a 5.76 ERA

Last Start: Povich dominated in his last outing, hurling 7 1/3 shutout innings while allowing five hits and striking out 10 in a win over the Chicago White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Povich has struggled on the road, going 0-3 with a 12.56 ERA in four starts away from Oriole Park.

Kutter Crawford (8-13) with a 4.08 ERA

Last Start: Crawford was solid in his last outing, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and one hit while striking out eight and walking two in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Home Splits: Crawford has been inconsistent at home, going 4-7 with a 4.06 ERA over 15 starts at Fenway Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -102

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles still have a chance to win the AL East. But they need to string together some wins, including taking care of business against the Red Sox. This offense is certainly explosive enough to do it.

Gunnar Henderson passed Cal Ripken Jr. as the franchise leader for home runs hit by a shortstop. Remarkably, he continues to batter the baseball and will now hope to continue producing against the Sox. Henderson has struggled against the Sox, batting .235 with 20 hits, five home runs, 15 RBIs, and 15 runs over 24 games. Therefore, there is some work to do.

Adley Rutchman is still one of the most solid hitters in baseball. Yet, it has not translated into much success against the Sox. Rutchman is batting .242 with 30 hits, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 16 runs over 32 games against the Sox. Additionally, he is hitting just .217 with five hits, three RBIs, and two runs over five games this season against Boston. Anthony Santander is batting .261 with 67 hits, 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 38 runs in his career against the Sox. Yet, he is hitting just .220 with nine hits, one home run, five RBIs, and four runs over the last 10 games this season.

Povich will look to replicate his last outing. Moreover, he hopes to replicate what he did against the Red Sox in his last outing, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits while striking out six in a loss to the Red Sox.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Henderson can set the table, Rutchman can drive him through, and Santander can slug the baseball into the seats. Then, they need a good outing from Povich.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have not had much luck this season, as they have hovered near the wildcard spot. Yet, they have a good chance to make things right as they face the O's this week. They need their two best offensive players to make things happen.

It starts with Jarred Duran, who is the lead-off hitter. So far, he is just batting .200 with nine hits, one home run, five RBIs, and six runs against the Orioles. Rafael Devers remains one of the best players in the game. Also, he has enjoyed moderate success against the O's. Thus, he comes into this one batting .291 with 130 hits, 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 69 runs over 111 games in his career against the O's.

Crawford looks to avoid making mistakes in this one. Now, he hopes to do better against the O's after going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and two hits while striking out four and walking one in a loss to the Orioles on August 18.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Duran can show patience at the plate and either draw a walk or find a good pitch to hit. Then, they need Crawford to make his pitches and fool the Orioles' hitters.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Orioles lead the season series 7-3, including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park earlier this season. Amazingly, they have covered the run line in all of those seven wins. The Orioles are 79-65 against the run line this season, while the Sox are 65-78. Likewise, the O's are 42-27 against the run line on the road, while the Red Sox are 25-47 at home, including a humiliating meltdown against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. But Povich has struggled on the road while the Sox have shown resiliency at home. The Red Sox are also fighting for their playoff hopes. Pick them to cover the run line.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-184)