It is an AL East battle as the Baltimore Orioles face the Boston Red Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Orioles come into the series sitting at 5-4 on the year. They are also coming into another game losing two of three over the weekend to the Pirates. They won with ease in the first game, but the next two were tight. On Saturday, they fell in 11 innings as Oneil Cruz hit an RBI single to give the Pirates the win. Then, on Sunday, Gunnar Henderson had a chance to end the game, but a wild throw kept it alive for the Pirates and they would win the game 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are sitting at 7-3 on the year, and have won six of their last seven. They took two of three from the Angels, with some solid offensive performances. In game one, they won 8-6. In game two, the offense did struggle though. They would lose game two 2-1. Still, they took a huge win in game three, winning 12-2 in game three of the series.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -136
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: +116
Over: 8.5 (-102)
Under: 8.5 (-120)
How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox
Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT
TV: MASN/NESN/MLB.TV
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles' offense is scoring well this year. They are 11th in the majors in runs scored, just sit 21st in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Anthony Santander has been the star so far for the Orioles. He has hit just .216 with a .231 on-base percentage, but he has two doubles and two home runs. This has led to ten RBIs and five runs scored. Further, Ryan Mountcastle is producing. He has eight RBIs this year while hitting .294. He also has a .350 on-base percentage. Further, he has five doubles and a home run. Scoring a lot this year, and getting on base a ton is Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is hitting .303 with a .385 on-base percentage. Further, he has two doubles and five RBIs. Rutschman leads the team with seven runs scored this year.
The Orioles are also hitting .247 with runners in scoring position and have a .265 on-base percentage in those situations. Cedric Mullis has been solid in those situations as well. He is hitting .286 this year with runners in scoring position. He has a home run and a double, leading to six RBIs. Still, Funna Henderson struggles. He is hitting just .125, but he has a triple and four RBIs when runners are in scoring position this year.
The Orioles' pitching has been solid this year. They are sixth in the majors in team ERA while sitting second in WHIP and sixth in opponent batting average. Corbin Burnes will be on the mound for the Orioles in this one. He is 1-0 on the ear with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP with 14 strikeouts this year. He has done this over two starts. His first start was six innings, with 11 strikeouts, just one hit, and a home run. Last time out, it was 5.2 innings with nine hits, but just two runs scored, with three strikeouts. Current members of the Red Sox have made just 21 at-bats, hitting just .143 against Burnes's all-time
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are ninth in the majors this year in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging. Reese McGuire leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting well, hitting .333 on the year, with a .385 on-base percentage. McGuire Aldo has a double and two home runs, helping to his eight RBIs on the year. Joining him in driving in runs this year is Emmanuel Valdez. Valdez is not hitting great overall, hitting just .125 on the year, but he does have six RBIs with the help of a home run.
The best players so far this year on the offensive side of this have been Jarren Duran and Tyler O'Neil. Duran is hitting .349 with a .404 on-base percentage. He has also scored six times, stolen six bases, hit a home run, and driven in five. O'Neill is hitting .357 on the year, with a .514 on-base percentage, thanks to several walks. He has hit five home runs already this year, but all five are solo home runs, leading to his five RBIs. Furthermore, he has a stolen base and has scored 12 times.
The Red Sox pitching has been solid this year. They are first in team ERA, WHIP, and opponent batting average. Brayan Bello will be on the mound in this one for the Red Sox. He is 1-0 on the ear with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. His first start of the year was solid, giving up just two runs in five innings of work. The next time out, he gave up four runs in five innings but took the no decision. Current members of the Orioles have had 31 at-bats against Bello. They have hit .258 with a .343 on-base percentage. Still, they have not scored a run against them.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
This one should be a solid game between the two AL East rivals. Both teams will be sending out their top starter in this one. Still, both offenses are hitting well. Expect there to be plenty of runs in this game, especially as the bullpens begin to start coming into the game. The Orioles have the better bullpen though, and for as hot as the Red Sox have started, are the better team in this game.
Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-136)