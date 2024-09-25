ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Yankees Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Nestor Cortes

Zach Eflin (10-9) with a 3.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 160.2 innings pitched, 133K/19BB, .255 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Francisco Giants: No Decision, 6 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 16 starts, 4.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 93 innings pitched, 76K/13BB, .259 oBA

Nestor Cortes (9-10) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 174.1 innings pitched, 162K/39BB, .245 oBA

Last Start: at Seattle Mariners: No Decision, 6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 3.11 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 89.2 innings pitched, 83K/14BB, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +120

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: MASN, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are a good team, and they have played well against the Yankees. They have no chance at the AL East crown, but they are the top Wild Card team at the moment. If they do not play well, there is a chance they lose that spot. Eflin has to pitch well if they want to clinch that top Wild Card spot. The good news is Eflin has pitched well against the Yankees. In three starts, Eflin has a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched. He has allowed 14 hits, and struck out 17 batters, as well. Another good start against New York will help the Orioles win this game.

The other good news for the Orioles is Eflin is having a great month. He has made four starts in September, and he has a 2.49 ERA through 25.1 innings pitched. Eflin has allowed 23 hits, struck out 21, and walked just four batters in those innings. The Orioles have not given him a lot of run support, but Eflin should pitch well enough to keep them in the game. If Eflin has a good game, the Orioles will win.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have a good offense, and that should continue in this game. New York has won seven of their last 10 games. In those games, the Yankees are scoring over four runs per game. When New York scores four runs or more in a game this season, they are 79-22. If New York can get to Eflin, who is worse on the road, they should be able to score four runs and win this game.

Nestor Cortes has pitched well in September. In four starts, Cortes has thrown 19.1 innings, allowed 16 hits, struck out 20, and he has an ERA of 2.79. In two starts against the Orioles this season, Cortes has allowed four runs in 12 innings. Pair Cortes' success lately with how well he has pitched against the Orioles, and you have a winning recipe. If Cortes can continue to pitch well, the Yankees are going to win this game.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

These two teams always make for good games. I am going to take the Yankees to win this game, though. They are the better team right now, and I think Nestor Cortes will be able to shut down the Orioles enough to give New York the win.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-142)