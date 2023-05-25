Two heated Al East Rivals will go head-to-head as the Baltimore Orioles battle it out with the New York Yankees. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick will be revealed.

In stunning fashion on Wednesday, it was the Orioles that erased a 6-1 deficit by scoring a whopping eight runs in the 7th inning en route to the 9-6 victory at Yankee Stadium. The triumphant win sent Baltimore to 32-17 on the season as they sit three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in a hectic AL East division. Getting the starting nod in Game 3 of the series will be Kyle Gibson who has posted a 5-3 record to go along with a 4.27 ERA in his ten starts.

As for the Yankees, it was New York that saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the crushing loss in front of their home fans. Nevertheless, the ‘Yanks have won 12 out of their last 16 games and are certainly trending in the right direction. On the mount to put the Yankees back into the win column this evening will be the right-handed hurler in Clarke Schmidt who is 2-4 with a 6.00 ERA thus far.

Here are the Orioles-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

TV: MASN/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

In what has been one of the more surprising stories in baseball so far, the Baltimore Orioles have officially arrived in 2023 and they appear to have no plans of doing anything else otherwise. Over the course of the last several seasons, Baltimore has posted more than a few 100-loss seasons, but things began to take a turn when they finished above .500 for the first time since 2016 when they went 83-79 a year ago. Fast forward to 2023, and the O’s are proving that they are a formidable foe in the American League.

If the Orioles are going to cover the spread in back-to-back nights, then a healthy dosage of some prolific pitching may need to take place. So far, this series has seen both offenses be at the top of the game, starter Kyle Gibson and company could put their stamp on this showdown by getting into a rhythm from the opening pitch. New York’s offense is nothing to scoff at, but they are super reliant on the long-ball which makes them susceptible to long droughts of scoring when the ball isn’t flying over the fence. With that being said, keep your eyes peeled on Gibson’s ability to generate ground-ball outs and to build off of his last outing when he tossed seven innings pitched while giving up only one run on five hits.

Even more importantly, Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins may be in store for a big bounce-back performance. Although he went 0-5 last night, he recently recorded a five-hit outing versus Toronto a few days ago and also happens to lead the club in RBIs with 39 of them on the year. Alas, one swing of the bat from Mullins could change the tide of this game in a heartbeat.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

After a rocky start to the 2023 regular season, the New York Yankees have seemingly gotten back on track with some big-time wins of late. However, this wasn’t the case on Wednesday as the New York bullpen squandered a five-run lead and the chance to win the three-game series over Baltimore. Now, the Yankees will give it another try on Thursday to down their divisional rivals.

Above all else, the Yankees need to obviously do a better job in holding onto leads, and then all falls on the shoulders of the bullpen. For the most part, New York has usually taken care of business when attempting to send the opposition home packing, but that was not the case less than 24 hours ago. Still, the Yankees pitching staff as a whole has happened to be a dominant unit with the eighth-best ERA and the third-best batting average against. Without a doubt, the path to a Yankees covering of the spread will rely on the New York arms to overcome the adversity faced yesterday.

Of course, no bettor or individual can afford to be sleeping on second-baseman Gleyber Torres who just smacked a pair of round-trippers in the 9-6 loss to Baltimore. Now with nine home runs on the season, Torres is in the middle of a scalding hot streak that is extremely dangerous for opposing pitchers. Believe it or not, it may end up being Torres who delivers in crunch time with a clutch at-bat when it matters most.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are as well-rounded as it gets, but it would be wise to side with the Orioles to keep this one close and cover the +1.5 run spread as underdogs.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-172)