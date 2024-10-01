Orlando Brown thinks Jay-Z made the right choice in choosing Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 Super Bowl since in a recent interview the former Disney star mocked Lil Wayne when asked how he thinks a Wayne performance would go.

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans next year and because Lil Wayne is a native of NOLA, fans of the rapper believed he would be the obvious choice to grace the Super Bowl Halftime stage. However, this did not come to fruition. A lot of fans, celebrities, and other artists weighed in on whether Wayne would be the right choice and now Brown has given his answer on the controversy.

“I don’t know, I think Jay-Z made the best decision ever,” Brown said at the 39:33 mark in the video followed by mocking Wayne's signature rapping tone. “What the f*ck is that, bro?”

“Yeah, put that sh*t on the stage. That’s hot,” Brown added jokingly.

The “That's So Raven” alum also spoke about Wayne's Grammy-winning hit “A Milli” which he stated that the song is just a result of the rapper's past drug abuse.

“If you actually go back and listen to the record, it's like ‘What the f*ck was he saying?’ He's high on pills,” he insinuates about the rapper.

Lil Wayne breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime controversy

After weeks of online back and forths between celebrities, other artists, and fans, Lil Wayne broke his silence on the matter.

“I wanna say thank you. I wanna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there,” Lil Wayne shared on Instagram speaking on his fans and other supporters. “Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back. That hurt. Hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot.”

In the midst of the online debate, the rumor was set straight on who exactly gets to choose the Super Bowl Halftime performer. In an interview with Variety, Super Bowl Halftime Show producer Jesse Collins confirmed that Jay-Z has chosen the Super Bowl performer each year since his 2019 deal with the NFL.

“It's a decision that Jay makes,” said Collins who has worked with the NFL on the show since 2021. “Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right!”

“We love Wayne,” said Collins. “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”

The Super Bowl will be held on February 9, 2025.