According to an Osage consultant, feelings are a bit complicated regarding Killers of the Flower Moon by director Martin Scorsese.

The new film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, had Osage consultants and many Osage members to help with the film. However, one of the film's consultants stated that after watching the film, he had complicated feelings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Osage language consultant Christopher Cote mentioned during the Los Angeles premiere that he was “nervous about the release of the film; now that I've seen it, I have some strong opinions.”

“As an Osage, I really wanted this to be from the perspective of Mollie and what her family experienced, but I think it would take an Osage to do that,” Cote stated, referencing the role played by Lily Gladstone's character.

“Martin Scorsese, not being Osage, I think he did a great job representing our people, but this history is being told almost from the perspective of Ernest Burkhart [DiCaprio], and they kind of give him this conscience and kind of depict that there's love. But when somebody conspires to murder your entire family, that's not love. That's not love, that's just beyond abuse,” he continued.

Cote also remarked, ” I think in the end, the question that you can be left with is: How long will you be complacent with racism? How long will you go along with something and not say something, not speak up? How long will you be complacent? I think that's because this film isn't made for an Osage audience; it was made for everybody, not Osage.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a 2017 book by David Grann. It looks into the FBI's investigation of the murders of Osage.

The Scorses film will be released on October 20.