David Lynch has once again doubled down on his stance regarding watching films on cell phones, and his latest comments are even more striking than previous ones.

In a recent interview with the French magazine Cahiers du Cinema, Lynch said the following about people watching films on their phones, “I always say: people think they’ve seen a movie, but if they’ve watched it on a phone, they haven’t seen anything” It’s sad.”

However, Lynch added that “TV is not bad” but that “saying goodbye to movie theaters is the hardest part. Art and writing are over. Theater owners…continue for the love of cinema. There are still heroes fighting for it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While you may think Lynch sounds like an out-of-touch oldhead, it’s clear that he has a love for cinema and the theater-going experience. This also isn’t the first time Lynch has made this criticism. The same could be said about Martin Scorsese, whose next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will be given a theatrical release ahead of its Apple TV+ streaming release. Ditto for Ben Affleck as Air is still exclusively playing in theaters despite being a Prime Video film.

David Lynch is an Academy Award-nominated director best known for his abstract works such as Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, and Mulholland Drive. While he hasn’t directed a feature film since 2006’s Island Empire, he has been busy and even directed episodes of the Twin Peaks series (the season was a continuation of the 1990 ABC series and a prequel to Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me film).

You may or may not listen to Lynch’s comments. Regardless of what your stance is on the topic, I wouldn’t recommend watching The Elephant Man on your iPhone if you’re around him.