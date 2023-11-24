Oscar Pistorius has been in jail since 2014 for the killing.

Former professional sprinter and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole by a South African court after serving 10 years in prison for killing his girlfriend. It was the disgraced Olympian's second parole trial in the last eight months, the first of which had been unsuccessful. Prior to his trial and conviction, Pistorius, a double amputee, had become the 1oth athlete ever to compete in both the Paralympic Games and Olympic Games, including an appearance at the 2012 London Games.

ESPN is reporting that several conditions have been set upon Pistorius' release, according to South Africa Department of Corrections spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Pistorius, 37, is planning on living in South Africa's capital city Pretoria, and will be unable to leave the area without permission from authorities. In addition to an undisclosed amount of required community service time, Pistorius will also have to attend a program focused on anger issues.

Oscar Pistorius, who had both feet amputated at 11 months old due to a congenital defect, went on to achieve accomplishments as a sprinter that made him a hero and inspiration in his native South Africa and across the globe.

During the predawn hours of Valentine's Day in 2013, Pistorius shot his girlfriend, 29-year-old model Reeva Steenkamp, four times through a bathroom door, killing her. He testified at trial that he had mistaken her for a hiding intruder. Prosecutors claimed Steenkamp had sought shelter in the bathroom while hiding from Pistorius, who had become enraged during an argument.

Pistorius, nicknamed “Blade Runner” due to the blade-like prosthetics he wore during competition, won six gold medals at the Paralympic Games between 2004-2012.