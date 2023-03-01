And then there were two. The 2022-23 Overtime Elite season is coming closer to crowning a new champion. Only the best of the best remain, so fans should expect some exciting basketball in the next few weeks. With potential top-three NBA Draft pick Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar leading the way, the City Reapers will try to take home the trophy against the YNG Dreamerz.

With that being said, here is some important information about how to watch the 2023 Overtime Elite Finals.

No. 1 City Reapers vs. No. 2 YNG Dreamerz

The Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will host all games in the OTE playoff finals.

Game 1

When: Friday, March 3

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets start at $17 and are available for purchase using this link.

Game 2

When: Saturday, March 4

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets also start at $17 and are available for purchase using this link.

Game 3

When: Tuesday, March 7

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Just like the two previous matchups, tickets for Game 3 start at $17 and can be purchased via this link.

Game 4 (if necessary)

When: Friday, March 10

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Tickets for Game 4 will become available if this encounter is confirmed.

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Saturday, March 11

Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Similar to the previous one, tickets for the potential title-clinching Game 5 will become available if Game 4 cannot determine a champion.

Overview

No. 1 City Reapers

The No. 1 City Reapers closed out their Overtime Elite semifinal round against the No. 4 Cold Hearts with an 89-75 victory. The Reapers punched their ticket to the finals with a 2-0 win in the series.

In the series-deciding Game 2, Amen Thompson had a double-double with 23 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. His twin brother Ausar led the game with 26 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Both players are considered some of the best prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft class. Most outlets project Amen as the third-best player in the draft, only trailing Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

In the playoffs, Amen is the sixth-leading scorer among all players with 21.5 points a night. He is also the leader in assists with 9.5 per game. Ausar is just behind him on the leaderboard with 7.5 dimes.

The Reapers had the best record in the regular season, finishing with 14 victories against just one loss. Both Amen and Ausar Thompson earned All-OTE First-Team honors. The latter also received the Most Valuable Player award.

Ausar will try to win his second OTE championship. Last season, he defeated his brother in the finals and took home the inaugural Finals MVP trophy as Team Elite won the league.

No. 2 YNG Dreamerz

The No. 2 YNG Dreamerz is coming off a 2-1 series against the No. 3 Word of God Holy Rams. The Dreamerz build an early lead that even managed to reach 26 points. The Holy Rams would eventually cut the lead to four in the final minutes but it would be enough as the scoreboard had 96-89 by the final whistle.

Jaylen Martin led the team with 26 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. Izan Almansa was also a bright spot with 18 points, 12 boards and five assists.

In the Overtime Elite postseason, Martin is the leading scorer with 24.7 points per contest. Almansa is currently third in rebounds with 11.7 per game.

The Dreamerz were the second-best team in the regular season at 11-4. Most notably, they handed the Reapers their lone loss of the entire season. On Jan. 13, the Dreamerz came up with a 71-61 upset.

Although the City Reapers have been dominating throughout the whole season, the YNG Dreamerz were the only ones to defeat them. Because of that, this best-of-five Overtime Elite Finals could be one for the ages.