Bryson Tiller knew how lucky he was to be able to play alongside Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson in the Overtime Elite with the City Reapers. And sure enough, he made the most of his opportunity before the twins headed to the NBA.
Tiller, one of the top prospects of the 2025 class, opened up about his experience playing with the Thompson Twins and what he was able to learn from them during their time together. Amen and Ausar starred for the City Reapers this 2022-23 season, propelling the team to the title in rather incredible fashion.
According to Tiller, leadership and defense are the two biggest takeaways he had from the duo.
“Leadership has been a big thing that I’ve taken from them and implemented into my game. Their defense really stands out as well. So I’ve been trying to take those things away from them and try to make them a part of my game because it will obviously make me a better player,” Tiller shared, per 247 Sports.
Both Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson are expected to be selected in the Top 5 of the 2023 NBA Draft, and so Bryson Tiller certainly couldn’t wish for better teammates to have in the Overtime Elite as he works on his game.
It remains to be seen how far Tiller will go in his basketball career and if he can make it to the NBA. There is still plenty of time for him to improve and further elevate his play, though, and choosing Overtime Elite definitely put him on the right path.