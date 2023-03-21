Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Bryson Tiller knew how lucky he was to be able to play alongside Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson in the Overtime Elite with the City Reapers. And sure enough, he made the most of his opportunity before the twins headed to the NBA.

Tiller, one of the top prospects of the 2025 class, opened up about his experience playing with the Thompson Twins and what he was able to learn from them during their time together. Amen and Ausar starred for the City Reapers this 2022-23 season, propelling the team to the title in rather incredible fashion.

According to Tiller, leadership and defense are the two biggest takeaways he had from the duo.