Despite the attendance of some of the big names in men’s and women’s basketball, Izela Arenas–the daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas–took the spotlight during the Overtime Elite Takeover in Atlanta on Friday.

Izela dominated the competition on her way to the Queen of the Court title in the event. The Queen of the Court is 1-vs-1 showcase that pits some of the top female high school basketball players in the nation.

After making her way to the final, Arenas faced her fellow class of 2024 talent in Jaloni Cambridge. However, Arenas gave no chance to Cambridge at all, as she caught fire and made quick work of her rival. After scoring the first point, Izela went on to shoot four straight triples to end the fight and win the crown.

Izela Arenas, daughter for former NBA sharpshooter Gilbert Arenas, knocked down 4 straight 3’s to win the @OvertimeElite Queen of the Court title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0asPvwh2pY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Jaloni Cambridge should have probably closely defended Izela Arenas after she bagged her second triple in a row. But to be fair, no one expected the youngster to keep firing (and making her shots) from long distance.

Naturally, the hosts of the show were hyped but also dumbfounded over the turn of the events. Everyone knows Izela Arenas, just like her dad, is a shooter. Nonetheless, it’s definitely surprising to see her showcase such accuracy in the pressure-packed battle.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, LSU champs Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson, UConn guard Paige Bueckers, and future NBA players Amen and Ausar Thompson graced the event. Despite their star power, though, Arenas definitely shined the brightest.