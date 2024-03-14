Overwatch 2 launched an update in March 2024 that added all of the cosmetics for the Cowboy Bebop collaboration, along with buffs for tons of heroes!
Cowboy Bebop x Overwatch
“Celebrate the legendary crew of Bebop in Overwatch 2! Immerse yourself in the iconic saga of Cowboy Bebop with an array of new skins found exclusively in the Overwatch 2 shop. From now until March 25, you can also tackle in-game challenges to answer the call of the bounty hunter and snatch up cosmic cosmetic rewards.”
The skins are as follows:
- Faye Valentine Ashe
- Spike Spiegel Cassidy
- Ed Sombra
- Jet Black Mauga
- Ein Wrecking Ball*
Getting the whole bundle with all four of the Legendary Skins, emotes, and more (a total of 16 items) will cost you 5600 coins. Each separate bundle is worth 2500 coins each.
*You can get the Ein Wrecking Ball Legendary Skin for free by completing the event challenges.
Overwatch 2 March 2024 Update
New Game Mode: Hero Mastery: Gauntlet
Hero Mastery: Gauntlet is a PvE (sort of) tower defense game mode within Overwatch's Hero Mastery category. You can team up to form a team of three to defend your towers from enemy bots.
- Gauntlet teams can have up to three players and must survive all ten rounds to win. Each game randomizes the upgrades, bots, and targeted towers to keep things fresh.
- The Gauntlet has four difficulties that vary all aspects of gameplay, including score. Work your way up to Legendary and dominate the leaderboards.
- Athena has upgraded the simulation with many new bots for this mode. Be on the lookout for dangerous elite training bots.
- Play with AI mode is available for teams to practice with 1-3 players. Scores and Challenges are not recorded in this mode.
Hero Updates
- Global projectile size modifier for travel time projectiles with a speed greater than 50 meters per second reduced from 0.1 to 0.075 meters.
- Heal reduction applied by the damage role passive lowered from 20% to 15%.
- Added a new UI element above the player's first-person health bar to show all active healing status effects (Anti-Heal, Amplified Healing, Reduced Healing).
Tank Hero Updates
Doomfist
- Meteor Strike
- Minimum damage increased from 15 to 50.
Mauga
- Overrun
- Stomp damage increased from 45 to 60.
- Cardiac Overdrive
- Duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
- Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.
- Now fills his passive overhealth by 100.
Orisa
- Terra Surge
- Charge rate for the first 2.5 seconds increased by 25%.
Ramattra
- Ravenous Vortex
- Total damage increased from 45 to 70.
- Cooldown decreased from 12 to 11 seconds.
Reinhardt
- Armor increased from 275 to 300.
- Fire Strike
- Damage increased from 100 to 120.
Roadhog
- Chain Hook
- The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled decreased from 4 to 3 meters.
- Pig Pen
- Vertical knockback on activation decreased by 43%
Damage Hero Updates
Hanzo
- Base projectile sizes increased from 0.075 to 0.1 meters. The total projectile size, when combined with the general hero change, is still 0.175 meters.
Mei
- Endothermic Blaster
- Ammo increased from 120 to 140.
- Cryofreeze
- Heal per second increased from 50 to 62.5.
Reaper
- Death Blossom
- Damage per second increased from 170 to 185.
- Ultimate cost decreased by 12%.
Sombra
- Virus
- Impact damage increased from 10 to 25.
- Translocator
- Destroys breakables while in flight.
- EMP
- Ultimate cost reduced by 8%.
Symmetra
- Photon Projector
- Primary fire damage per second increased from 60 to 65, scaling with each stage. The new maximum damage per second is 195.
- Sentry Turret
- Health increased from 30 to 50.
- Damage per second increased from 25 to 30.
- Teleporter
- Health increased from 50 to 100.
- Shields increased from 150 to 200.
Torbjörn
- Deploy Turret
- Turret damage increased from 11 to 13.
Support Hero Updates
Ana
- Biotic Grenade
- Explosion damage and healing increased from 60 to 90.
Baptiste
- Immortality Field
- Minimum health threshold decreased from 25% to 20%.
Brigitte
- Repair Pack
- Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.
- Rally
- Cost reduced 8%.
Illari
- Solar Rifle
- Primary fire recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.2 seconds.
Maximum charge time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds.
Lifeweaver
- Heal Blossom
- Maximum heal amount increased from 70 to 80.
- Maximum charge time increased from 1 to 1.15 seconds.
Bugfixes in Overwatch 2 March 2024 Update
General Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that caused the B button on gamepads to close a Replay instead of opening the Bookmarks.
- Fixed a bug that made all Souvenirs face backward when previewing them in the Battlepass.
- Fixed a bug with the ‘more items in shop' button in the Event Hub, taking players to a blank screen.
- Fixed a bug that caused your own Progression Screen to display when viewing another player's Progression Screen.
- Fixed a display issue that sometimes caused the Rank Update Progress Bar to display incorrect values.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘Ring' dot reticle from displaying correctly for all heroes.
- Fixed an issue that prevented you from opening the Options menu while a Deathmatch game was ending.
- Fixed a bug in Mystery Heroes that could cause jump pads to be disabled for players.
- Leaves now correctly count as a loss during Competitive Placements Matches.
Hero Mastery
- Fixed a bug that gave Echo full Ultimate charge after restarting a run.
Junkertown
- Fixed some spots where the lighting was incorrect.
King's Row
- Fixed an area of the map that allowed players to escape the playable space.
Samoa
- Fixed some areas that allowed Torbjorn's turret to be almost fully obfuscated by the environment.
- Fixed a bug that caused the DPS Passive to not be applied by: Symettra and Torbjorn Turrets, Riptire, and B.O.B.
Lifeweaver
- Fixed an interaction with Tree of Life and Mauga that could launch Cage Fight into the sky.
- Fixed a specific instance that allowed Life Grip to pull allies to their death.