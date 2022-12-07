By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

The patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2 just came out, laying down all of the hero balance changes, game changes, and more.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2, which came out today, brings with it a new hero, a new map, and various other changes. We have listed down below all of the adjustments and new features listed in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes

General Updates

Control Game Mode Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of Overtime even if they were not present.

Hero Updates and Challenges Challenges for unlocking Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko are now in the game 70+ player icon rewards from challenges are now available

Shop Update Hero purchase tab now available in the Shop



Competitive Play

Temporary Competitive title rewards for name cards based on your rank last season are now here Players earn these titles at the end of the current Season, and can be used in the following season

Matchmaking enhancements to improve the player matchmaking experience

Minor improvements to the competitive UI

Ramattra will not be available in competitive mode for two weeks

Hero Updates

DPS Role No longer has a movement speed bonus Reload speed bonus increased from 25% to 35%

Ramattra Ramattra is now officially in the game. Players can unlock Ramattra by either buying the premium Battle Pass or by reaching level 45. Ramattra has two sets of skills depending on his current form Omnic Form: Ramattra’s base form. Can switch to Nemesis form using LShift Void Accelerator: Primary fire shoots projectiles with no damage falloff and a fixed pattern. Secondary fire creates a barrier on the ground. Nemesis Form: Gives Ramattra 150 armor and changes his hitbox and abilities Pummel: Primary fire shoots a short-range hitscan attack that pierces through shields and heroes. Secondary fire reduces damage coming from the front and slows Ramattra down Ravenous Vortex: Available on both forms. Shoots a ball that’s affected by gravity and bounces off of walls and ceiling. Detonates on ground impact, creating an area that deals continuous damage, slows heroes down, and drags them downwards. Annihilation: Rammatra enters Nemesis Form and continuously deals damage to enemies within a certain radius. Ult duration is paused when there is an enemy within range. More details about his skills are in our Ramattra Abilities article.

Doomfist Rocket Punch Impact damage ranged increased from 15-30 to 25-50 Wall slam damage range reduced from 20-40 to 10-30 Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration reduced from 0.5-1 second to 0.25-0.75 seconds Non-empowered Rocket Punch stuns for 0.25 seconds on wall slam Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 meters to 3 meters Minimum time to cancel is reduced from 0.25 seconds to 0.12 seconds Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds Power Block Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 7 seconds Duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds Minimum mitigated damage needed for empowered Rocket Punch reduced from 90 damage to 80 damage Meteor Strike Empowers Rocket Punch upon landing Enemy slow duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds The Best Defense… Max temporary health increased from 150 health to 200 health Temporary health from ability hit increased from 30 to 40 health

Junker Queen Torso and head hitbox size increased by 12% Rampage Wound duration decreased from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds Ultimate cost reduced by 10% Commanding Shout Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds Adrenaline Rush Passive healing from damage dealt by wounds increased from 100% to 125%

Bastion Configuration Artillery Delay before projectile drops reduced form 1 second to 0.6 seconds Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250 Bastion can no longer damage themselves with this skill Minimum delay between shot placement reduced by 20% Reconfigure Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds

Sojourn Railgun Energy drain delay reduced from 8 seconds to 5 seconds Secondary fire damage falloff range reduced from 70 meters to 40 meters Secondary fire crit damage reduced from 200% to 150% Secondary fire damage now has a linear damage scaling from 30 to 130 (1 energy = 1 damage) Primary fire damage increased from 9 to 10 Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%

Symmetra Proton Projector Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20% Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 ammo per second to 10 ammo per second Primary fire gives ammo when damaging barriers

Tracer Pulse Pistol Damage increased from 5 to 6

Ana Sleep Dart Cooldown reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds

Kiriko Arm hitbox width reduced by 15% Auto-wall climb option now available Kitsune Rush Ultimate cost increased by 10% Movement speed bonus reduced from 50% to 30% Cooldown rate reduced from 300% faster to 200% faster Protection Suzu Cast time reduced from 0.15 seconds to 0.1 seconds Kunai Ammo increased from 12 kunai to 15 kunai Swift Step Ability input can now be held

Mercy Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds Caduceus Blaster Ammo capacity increased from 20 bullets to 25 bullets



Season 2 Map Pools

Push New Queen Street – Morning Colosseo – Evening Esperanca – Morning

Hybrid Blizzard World – Overcast Eichenwalde – Evening King’s Row – Evening Midtown – Morning Paraíso – Morning

Escort Dorado – Evening Junkertown – Morning Circuit Royal – Night Rialto – Morning Route 66 – Night Shambali Monastery – Night

Control Busan – Night Ilios – Evening Lijiang Tower – Dawn Nepal – Evening Oasis – Morning



Bug Fixes

General Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog’s breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy’s Resurrect as a ‘Save’ Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after the purchase Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra’s turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them

Maps Busan Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck Colosseo Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected Esperanca Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected Gibraltar Fixed lighting issues across the map Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots Nepal Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum Paraiso Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside the payload Route 66 Fixed lighting issues across the map New Queen Street Fixed some issues with shadows across the map Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck

Heroes Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities if they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier Fixed an issue with the Damage Passive where sometimes a double reload animation could occur when the buff was active Cassidy Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the ‘Flashbang’ victory pose Doomfist Fixed an issue where Doomfist’s Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities Meteor Strike – You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her D.Va Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech’s destruction while Hacked Junker Queen Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc. Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on the return Mercy Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used Guardian Angel ‘cancel boost’ is now disabled when Mercy is stunned Moira Junkrat’s Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade Pharah Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage Soldier 76 Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critically hit max-range enemies during Tactical Visor Symmetra Fixed a bug that resulted in all VO being cut out when taking the Teleporter Tracer Fixed a bug causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until the max range Winston Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the ‘Excuse me’ highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery Zenyatta Fixed an issue with melee not correctly animating if used to cancel alternate fire



That's all of the details inside the patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2.