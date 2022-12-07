The patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2 just came out, laying down all of the hero balance changes, game changes, and more.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2, which came out today, brings with it a new hero, a new map, and various other changes. We have listed down below all of the adjustments and new features listed in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes

General Updates

  • Control Game Mode
    • Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of Overtime even if they were not present.
  • Hero Updates and Challenges
    • Challenges for unlocking Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko are now in the game
    • 70+ player icon rewards from challenges are now available
  • Shop Update
    • Hero purchase tab now available in the Shop

Competitive Play

  • Temporary Competitive title rewards for name cards based on your rank last season are now here
    • Players earn these titles at the end of the current Season, and can be used in the following season
  • Matchmaking enhancements to improve the player matchmaking experience
  • Minor improvements to the competitive UI
  • Ramattra will not be available in competitive mode for two weeks

Hero Updates

  • DPS Role
    • No longer has a movement speed bonus
    • Reload speed bonus increased from 25% to 35%
  • Ramattra
    • Ramattra is now officially in the game. Players can unlock Ramattra by either buying the premium Battle Pass or by reaching level 45.
    • Ramattra has two sets of skills depending on his current form
      • Omnic Form: Ramattra’s base form. Can switch to Nemesis form using LShift
        • Void Accelerator: Primary fire shoots projectiles with no damage falloff and a fixed pattern. Secondary fire creates a barrier on the ground.
      • Nemesis Form: Gives Ramattra 150 armor and changes his hitbox and abilities
        • Pummel: Primary fire shoots a short-range hitscan attack that pierces through shields and heroes. Secondary fire reduces damage coming from the front and slows Ramattra down
      • Ravenous Vortex: Available on both forms. Shoots a ball that’s affected by gravity and bounces off of walls and ceiling. Detonates on ground impact, creating an area that deals continuous damage, slows heroes down, and drags them downwards.
      • Annihilation: Rammatra enters Nemesis Form and continuously deals damage to enemies within a certain radius. Ult duration is paused when there is an enemy within range.
    • More details about his skills are in our Ramattra Abilities article.
  • Doomfist
    • Rocket Punch
      • Impact damage ranged increased from 15-30 to 25-50
      • Wall slam damage range reduced from 20-40 to 10-30
      • Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration reduced from 0.5-1 second to 0.25-0.75 seconds
      • Non-empowered Rocket Punch stuns for 0.25 seconds on wall slam
      • Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 meters to 3 meters
      • Minimum time to cancel is reduced from 0.25 seconds to 0.12 seconds
      • Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds
    • Power Block
      • Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 7 seconds
      • Duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds
      • Minimum mitigated damage needed for empowered Rocket Punch reduced from 90 damage to 80 damage
    • Meteor Strike
      • Empowers Rocket Punch upon landing
      • Enemy slow duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds
    • The Best Defense…
      • Max temporary health increased from 150 health to 200 health
      • Temporary health from ability hit increased from 30 to 40 health
  • Junker Queen
    • Torso and head hitbox size increased by 12%
    • Rampage
      • Wound duration decreased from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds
      • Ultimate cost reduced  by 10%
    • Commanding Shout
      • Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
    • Adrenaline Rush
      • Passive healing from damage dealt by wounds increased from 100% to 125%
  • Bastion
    • Configuration Artillery
      • Delay before projectile drops reduced form 1 second to 0.6 seconds
      • Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
      • Bastion can no longer damage themselves with this skill
      • Minimum delay between shot placement reduced by 20%
    • Reconfigure
      • Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds
  • Sojourn
    • Railgun
      • Energy drain delay reduced from 8 seconds to 5 seconds
      • Secondary fire damage falloff range reduced from 70 meters to 40 meters
      • Secondary fire crit damage reduced from 200% to 150%
      • Secondary fire damage now has a linear damage scaling from 30 to 130 (1 energy = 1 damage)
      • Primary fire damage increased from 9 to 10
      • Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%
  • Symmetra
    • Proton Projector
      • Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%
      • Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 ammo per second to 10 ammo per second
      • Primary fire gives ammo when damaging barriers
  • Tracer
    • Pulse Pistol
      • Damage increased from 5 to 6
  • Ana
    • Sleep Dart
      • Cooldown reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds
  • Kiriko
    • Arm hitbox width reduced by 15%
    • Auto-wall climb option now available
    • Kitsune Rush
      • Ultimate cost increased by 10%
      • Movement speed bonus reduced from 50% to 30%
      • Cooldown rate reduced from 300% faster to 200% faster
    • Protection Suzu
      • Cast time reduced from 0.15 seconds to 0.1 seconds
    • Kunai
      • Ammo increased from 12 kunai to 15 kunai
    • Swift Step
      • Ability input can now be held
  • Mercy
    • Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds
    • Caduceus Blaster
      • Ammo capacity increased from 20 bullets to 25 bullets

Season 2 Map Pools

RECOMMENDED
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Meta Review

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Meta Review

Diego Padilla ·

overwatch 2 season 2, overwatch 2, overwatch 2 trailer, overwatch 2 new hero, overwatch 2 new map

Overwatch 2 Season 2 Trailer reveals new hero, map, more

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

overwatch 2 ramattra, ramattra abilities, overwatch 2 ramattra abilities, ramattra gameplay, ramattra trailer

Overwatch 2 Ramattra abilities revealed in gameplay trailer

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

  • Push
    • New Queen Street – Morning
    • Colosseo – Evening
    • Esperanca – Morning
  • Hybrid
    • Blizzard World – Overcast
    • Eichenwalde – Evening
    • King’s Row – Evening
    • Midtown – Morning
    • Paraíso – Morning
  • Escort
    • Dorado – Evening
    • Junkertown – Morning
    • Circuit Royal – Night
    • Rialto – Morning
    • Route 66 – Night
    • Shambali Monastery – Night
  • Control
    • Busan – Night
    • Ilios – Evening
    • Lijiang Tower – Dawn
    • Nepal – Evening
    • Oasis – Morning

Bug Fixes

  • General
    • Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog’s breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery
    • Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress
    • Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery
    • Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy’s Resurrect as a ‘Save’
    • Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after the purchase
    • Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra’s turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them
  • Maps
    • Busan
      • Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
    • Colosseo
      • Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
    • Esperanca
      • Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space
      • Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
    • Gibraltar
      • Fixed lighting issues across the map
      • Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots
    • Nepal
      • Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum
    • Paraiso
      • Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside the payload
    • Route 66
      • Fixed lighting issues across the map
    • New Queen Street
      • Fixed some issues with shadows across the map
      • Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
  • Heroes
    • Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities if they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier
    • Fixed an issue with the Damage Passive where sometimes a double reload animation could occur when the buff was active
    • Cassidy
      • Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the ‘Flashbang’ victory pose
    • Doomfist
      • Fixed an issue where Doomfist’s Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities
      • Meteor Strike – You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her
    • D.Va
      • Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech’s destruction while Hacked
    • Junker Queen
      • Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen
      • Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc.
      • Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on the return
    • Mercy
      • Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used
      • Guardian Angel ‘cancel boost’ is now disabled when Mercy is stunned
    • Moira
      • Junkrat’s Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade
    • Pharah
      • Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage
    • Soldier 76
      • Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critically hit max-range enemies during Tactical Visor
    • Symmetra
      • Fixed a bug that resulted in all VO being cut out when taking the Teleporter
    • Tracer
      • Fixed a bug causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until the max range
    • Winston
      • Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the ‘Excuse me’ highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery
    • Zenyatta
      • Fixed an issue with melee not correctly animating if used to cancel alternate fire

That’s all of the details inside the patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.