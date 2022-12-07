The patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2 just came out, laying down all of the hero balance changes, game changes, and more.
Season 2 of Overwatch 2, which came out today, brings with it a new hero, a new map, and various other changes. We have listed down below all of the adjustments and new features listed in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes
General Updates
- Control Game Mode
- Whenever a point is captured on Control, the team losing control of the point counts as having contested the point for the purposes of Overtime even if they were not present.
- Hero Updates and Challenges
- Challenges for unlocking Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko are now in the game
- 70+ player icon rewards from challenges are now available
- Shop Update
- Hero purchase tab now available in the Shop
Competitive Play
- Temporary Competitive title rewards for name cards based on your rank last season are now here
- Players earn these titles at the end of the current Season, and can be used in the following season
- Matchmaking enhancements to improve the player matchmaking experience
- Minor improvements to the competitive UI
- Ramattra will not be available in competitive mode for two weeks
Hero Updates
- DPS Role
- No longer has a movement speed bonus
- Reload speed bonus increased from 25% to 35%
- Ramattra
- Ramattra is now officially in the game. Players can unlock Ramattra by either buying the premium Battle Pass or by reaching level 45.
- Ramattra has two sets of skills depending on his current form
- Omnic Form: Ramattra’s base form. Can switch to Nemesis form using LShift
- Void Accelerator: Primary fire shoots projectiles with no damage falloff and a fixed pattern. Secondary fire creates a barrier on the ground.
- Nemesis Form: Gives Ramattra 150 armor and changes his hitbox and abilities
- Pummel: Primary fire shoots a short-range hitscan attack that pierces through shields and heroes. Secondary fire reduces damage coming from the front and slows Ramattra down
- Ravenous Vortex: Available on both forms. Shoots a ball that’s affected by gravity and bounces off of walls and ceiling. Detonates on ground impact, creating an area that deals continuous damage, slows heroes down, and drags them downwards.
- Annihilation: Rammatra enters Nemesis Form and continuously deals damage to enemies within a certain radius. Ult duration is paused when there is an enemy within range.
- Omnic Form: Ramattra’s base form. Can switch to Nemesis form using LShift
- More details about his skills are in our Ramattra Abilities article.
- Doomfist
- Rocket Punch
- Impact damage ranged increased from 15-30 to 25-50
- Wall slam damage range reduced from 20-40 to 10-30
- Empowered Rocket Punch wall slam stun duration reduced from 0.5-1 second to 0.25-0.75 seconds
- Non-empowered Rocket Punch stuns for 0.25 seconds on wall slam
- Empowered Rocket Punch knockback radius reduced from 4 meters to 3 meters
- Minimum time to cancel is reduced from 0.25 seconds to 0.12 seconds
- Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds
- Power Block
- Cooldown reduced from 8 seconds to 7 seconds
- Duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Minimum mitigated damage needed for empowered Rocket Punch reduced from 90 damage to 80 damage
- Meteor Strike
- Empowers Rocket Punch upon landing
- Enemy slow duration increased from 2 seconds to 3 seconds
- The Best Defense…
- Max temporary health increased from 150 health to 200 health
- Temporary health from ability hit increased from 30 to 40 health
- Rocket Punch
- Junker Queen
- Torso and head hitbox size increased by 12%
- Rampage
- Wound duration decreased from 5 seconds to 4.5 seconds
- Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
- Commanding Shout
- Cooldown reduced from 15 to 14 seconds
- Adrenaline Rush
- Passive healing from damage dealt by wounds increased from 100% to 125%
- Bastion
- Configuration Artillery
- Delay before projectile drops reduced form 1 second to 0.6 seconds
- Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
- Bastion can no longer damage themselves with this skill
- Minimum delay between shot placement reduced by 20%
- Reconfigure
- Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds
- Configuration Artillery
- Sojourn
- Railgun
- Energy drain delay reduced from 8 seconds to 5 seconds
- Secondary fire damage falloff range reduced from 70 meters to 40 meters
- Secondary fire crit damage reduced from 200% to 150%
- Secondary fire damage now has a linear damage scaling from 30 to 130 (1 energy = 1 damage)
- Primary fire damage increased from 9 to 10
- Overclock energy charge rate increased by 20%
- Railgun
- Symmetra
- Proton Projector
- Beam charge rate and decay rate increased by 20%
- Primary fire ammo consumption rate increased from 7 ammo per second to 10 ammo per second
- Primary fire gives ammo when damaging barriers
- Proton Projector
- Tracer
- Pulse Pistol
- Damage increased from 5 to 6
- Pulse Pistol
- Ana
- Sleep Dart
- Cooldown reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds
- Sleep Dart
- Kiriko
- Arm hitbox width reduced by 15%
- Auto-wall climb option now available
- Kitsune Rush
- Ultimate cost increased by 10%
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 50% to 30%
- Cooldown rate reduced from 300% faster to 200% faster
- Protection Suzu
- Cast time reduced from 0.15 seconds to 0.1 seconds
- Kunai
- Ammo increased from 12 kunai to 15 kunai
- Swift Step
- Ability input can now be held
- Mercy
- Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds
- Caduceus Blaster
- Ammo capacity increased from 20 bullets to 25 bullets
Season 2 Map Pools
- Push
- New Queen Street – Morning
- Colosseo – Evening
- Esperanca – Morning
- Hybrid
- Blizzard World – Overcast
- Eichenwalde – Evening
- King’s Row – Evening
- Midtown – Morning
- Paraíso – Morning
- Escort
- Dorado – Evening
- Junkertown – Morning
- Circuit Royal – Night
- Rialto – Morning
- Route 66 – Night
- Shambali Monastery – Night
- Control
- Busan – Night
- Ilios – Evening
- Lijiang Tower – Dawn
- Nepal – Evening
- Oasis – Morning
Bug Fixes
- General
- Fixed a bug that was causing Roadhog’s breaths to not be audible when viewing some animations in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose competitive challenge progress
- Resolved an issue where several products couldn’t be unlocked from the Hero Gallery
- Fixed an issue with the Lifesaver Challenge not counting Mercy’s Resurrect as a ‘Save’
- Resolved an issue with purchases not immediately showing up after the purchase
- Fixed a bug with Torbjörn and Symmetra’s turrets displaying hostile red overlays in Deathmatch for the player that placed them
- Maps
- Busan
- Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
- Colosseo
- Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
- Esperanca
- Fixed some areas that could be used to escape the playable space
- Fixed geometry that allowed some heroes to contest undetected
- Gibraltar
- Fixed lighting issues across the map
- Fixed some areas where Torbjörn could place his turret in unreachable spots
- Nepal
- Replaced some missing pillars on Sanctum
- Paraiso
- Fixed a bug that allowed some heroes to get inside the payload
- Route 66
- Fixed lighting issues across the map
- New Queen Street
- Fixed some issues with shadows across the map
- Fixed an area of the map where players could get stuck
- Busan
- Heroes
- Heroes no longer take damage from their own abilities if they’re on the other side of a friendly barrier
- Fixed an issue with the Damage Passive where sometimes a double reload animation could occur when the buff was active
- Cassidy
- Resolved an issue with some skins using the wrong props in the ‘Flashbang’ victory pose
- Doomfist
- Fixed an issue where Doomfist’s Power Block reduced the damage from some area of effect abilities
- Meteor Strike – You can no longer detect Sombra if the targeting reticle gets near her
- D.Va
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to use Self-Destruct during their Mech’s destruction while Hacked
- Junker Queen
- Jagged Blade can no longer be recalled while slept, stunned, hacked or frozen
- Fixed an issue with Jagged Blade being consumed by friendly abilities like Deflect, Defense Matrix, etc.
- Jagged Blade now takes a curved trajectory on the return
- Mercy
- Guardian Angel now correctly resets its cooldown if Valkyrie is used
- Guardian Angel ‘cancel boost’ is now disabled when Mercy is stunned
- Moira
- Junkrat’s Trap no longer displays at chest height in first person when using Fade
- Pharah
- Fixed a bug that reduced the ult cost of Rocket Barrage
- Soldier 76
- Fixed an issue where Soldier 76 was unable to critically hit max-range enemies during Tactical Visor
- Symmetra
- Fixed a bug that resulted in all VO being cut out when taking the Teleporter
- Tracer
- Fixed a bug causing her Pulse Pistol damage falloff to not start until the max range
- Winston
- Resolved an issue with the Werewolf skin and the ‘Excuse me’ highlight intro turning Winston red in the Hero Gallery
- Zenyatta
- Fixed an issue with melee not correctly animating if used to cancel alternate fire
