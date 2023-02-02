With Overwatch World Cup 2023 on the way, the participating countries will be starting the Open Trials for their teams very soon, giving interested Overwatch 2 players a chance to represent their country this coming fall.

Blizzard recently uploaded details about the upcoming World Cup Open Trials. In these trials, interested players will have to prove that they are good enough at Overwatch 2 to represent their country. Any person with an active Battle.net account that is in good standing will be able to join the trials. The winning team in each trial will receive a $2,000 cash prize. They will also earn a spot in the team tryouts in March. Doing well in the team tryouts in March will most likely lead to the player becoming part of the team.

Those interested in joining the trial can sign up on the Overwatch World Cup Open Trials portal. Each country has its own schedule for signups and trials, so make sure to check the website. Registration starts as early as now, with the earliest trial on February 10, 2023. They will happen over the weekends of February, so make sure to free them up if you want to join. The trials will follow a double-elimination, random-seeded bracket format.

As mentioned above, winning in the Open Trials does not guarantee a spot on your country’s team. All it does is guarantee a spot in the actual team tryouts in March. More details about said tryouts will follow as soon as information is available.

Of course, even players who don’t plan on participating in the trials get something out of this. Logging in to the game starting on February 7 will receive an exclusive weapon charm. Not only that, but the World Cup Season 3 Challenge will also begin. From February 7 – 21, 2023, players can log in to the game and earn points for their countries. They earn points by playing the game. Be it Quick Play, Competitive, or Arcade modes, players can contribute to their country’s score. The winning countries and teams in the challenge will earn custom in-game cosmetics.

