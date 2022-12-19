By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

After 3 years, Overwatch World Cup is coming back in 2023.

THE OVERWATCH WORLD CUP IS BACK FOR 2023! 🌎 36 teams 👏

36 countries and regions 👏

1 champion. 🏆 The epic journey kicks off next month. Are you prepared? Get the full rundown ✨: https://t.co/eKcSF12RFdpic.twitter.com/5yEQqDgY7t — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 17, 2022

The last Overwatch World Cup happened back in 2019, right before the CoviD-19 lockdown went into place. After 3 years of not having any, Blizzard announced on their official website that the annual competition was coming back. Blizzard said that it would be bigger than ever, with a “new game, new players, and new ways of spotlighting your country and region on a global scale” There are no exact dates yet, but Blizzard did give a general idea of the months leading to the competition

For starters, Blizzard will announce the 36 countries and regions that will be competing in the 2023 Overwatch World Cup. This is also when the competition committee applications open. The competition committees will organize the tryouts for their respective countries and regions. Of course, they will follow Blizzard’s guidelines. Other than the regular tryouts, players can also compete for a spot on their team through the World Cup Trials in February. Players who perform well in the World Cup Trials will earn a spot on the regular tryouts. Blizzard will also announce the Competition Committees that will oversee the Team Selection for the following month.

In March, players can participate in the Team Tryouts for their country’s team. Players interested in participating in the tryouts need to meet the minimum required Competitive Rank. For the Overwatch World Cup, the minimum required rank is Diamond. If players are interested in trying out for their country’s teams, they should start climbing now. After the tryouts, the Competition Committee will select the Country team, as well as the Regional team.

The next important event is in June, where the 36 Country and Regional teams will compete in 6 regional qualifiers. Out of these teams, only the Top 16 will make it to the Group Stage. The Overwatch World Cup Group Stage will happen in Fall 2023. The Top 16 teams will participate in a LAN round-robin, where the Top 8 teams will move on to the Finals. The Finals will be a single elimination bracket, and whoever remains standing will be the first Overwatch World Cup champion since 2019.

Blizzard teases that pros, aspiring pros, and casual players all have ways of getting involved in the upcoming World Cup. We’ll just have to wait for more news from them.

In the meantime, you can check out the recent Overwatch 2 hotfix that nerfed Doomfist and buffed Ramattra. Otherwise, you can also stay updated on gaming news with our gaming articles.