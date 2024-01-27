Owen Wilson is an accomplished film and television actor. Here's your chance to see inside Owen Wilson's home in Los Angeles.

Owen Wilson is certainly one of the most seasoned actors in the Hollywood scene. He has starred in several hit movies, including Starsky & Hutch, Wedding Crashers, Bottle Rocket, Cars, and Disney+ series Loki.

Wilson is an Oscar Award-nominated actor. Given Wilson's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Owen Wilson's $1.52 million home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2014, Wilson starred in several movies including Inherent Vice, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Cars: Fast as Lightning, and The Hero of Color City. During the same year, Wilson treated himself by purchasing a home in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. He shelled out $1.52 million for the property.

Here are some photos of Owen Wilson's $1.52 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Radar

Wilson's home encompasses 1,522 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

While the home is simplistic by design, it contains plenty of features that should help the Oscar Award-nominated actor unwind from the demands of the Hollywood lifestyle. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family dining room, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, Wilson should have some easy access to fresh air and sunlight. The property's backyard contains a dining area, a children's playground with a swing and a slide, and a garden filled with various flowers and plants that make it ideal for some gardening activities. The home also includes a terrace with enough space for a lounge.

Wilson is a well-decorated actor with plenty of accolades under his belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Wedding Crashers star can afford to live in a comfortable home like this one.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson has a net worth of around $70 million. It's worth noting that this $1.52 million Pacific Palisades home is just one of the actor's properties in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Owen Wilson's $1.52 million home in Los Angeles.