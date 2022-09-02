Pac-12 releases statement after College Football Playoff decides on expanded format

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers officially decided to expand the playoff format to 12 teams on Friday. The details are still being ironed out, but it is scheduled to be implemented sometime between 2024-2026. The Pac-12 issued a statement on the decision following the announcement, per Bruce Feldman.

“The Pac-12 is strongly in favor of CFP expansion and welcomes the decision of the CFP Board. CFP expansion will provide increased access and excitement and is the right thing for our student-athletes and fans.”

Feldman also shared a new update on the College Football Playoff expansion.

“Some key points on CFP expansion: The four highest-ranked conference champs will receive a first-round bye. Also, the other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either ON CAMPUS or at sites designated by the higher-seeded school.”

The playoff expansion will allow more schools to receive national exposure. It will also provide plenty of upset possibilities. And it will bring in more money which was an underlying factor in the process.

For the Pac-12, they likely won’t mind the extra exposure for their programs.

For the most part, fans seem to approve of the decision as well. There were some critics, but the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

New updates will continue to become public over the next few days. But it is official that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams.

We will monitor the situations and continuously provide updates as they are revealed.