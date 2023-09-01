The Pac-12 Conference suffered another crushing blow with the announcement of Stanford and Cal moving to the ACC along with SMU. Suddenly, that leaves just two programs: Oregon State and Washington State. Where those two programs go remains to be seen, and despite recent AAC rumblings, it looks like that won't happen after all, per Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

‘NEW: The AAC will NOT expand west to add Wazzu and Oregon State, commissioner Mike Aresco announces. “We plan to focus any expansion efforts on schools that allow for sensible and sustainable competition and student-athlete well-being within our strong geographic footprint.”‘

Well, there you have it. Per the AAC Commissioner, they won't expand west, which means Oregon State and Washington State have to look elsewhere once again. The Big 12 Conference took Arizona State, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado and the Big Ten is adding USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.

So, this likely means the end of the road for the Pac-12 unless there is some sort of merger between the two programs and another conference, such as the Mountain West. Despite that, Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff remains focused on this season and wants to see them win a championship.

The options ar extremely limited, it seems, for Washington State and Oregon State, which is a tough way to go out and makes the 2023 season that much more difficult with the future unclear. But it won't be the AAC, ACC, or Big 12, so it seems like the Mountain West makes the most sense at this moment.