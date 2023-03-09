The Stanford Cardinal take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our Pac-12 Tournament odds series for our Stanford Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stanford Arizona.

The college basketball season has not been easy for Arizona. The Wildcats failed to keep pace with UCLA in the battle for the Pac-12 regular-season championship. Arizona’s guards have not been anchors for this team the way Bennedict Mathurin was last season. Why is that? It’s because Mathurin could get to the basket on demand with his lethal speed. This season’s group of guards isn’t in the same class. Kerr Kriisa is an up-and-down player who can catch fire but also go stone cold. Courtney Ramey has been hit-or-miss this season, not an always-accurate shooter and scorer. If the Arizona guards aren’t sharp, other teams will stay back, protect the rim, and contain Arizona’s bigs, Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo. Arizona and coach Tommy Lloyd have one week before the NCAA Tournament to find some real solutions and generate more consistency from the offense.

Stanford enters this game with coach Jerod Haase very much on the hot seat. Stanford’s archrival, the California Golden Bears, fired coach Mark Fox earlier on Thursday. Haase could be next. He is coaching to prolong his tenure.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Stanford-Arizona Pac-12 Tournament odds.

Pac-12 Tournament Odds: Stanford-Arizona Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +9.5 (-102)

Arizona Wildcats: -9.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Stanford-Arizona LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

Arizona is generally superior to Stanford. The Wildcats will be a No. 3 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while Stanford won’t play in any postseason event. However, Stanford decisively beat Arizona a few weeks ago on The Farm in Palo Alto. The Cardinal didn’t even have to sweat out a last-second possession. They won 88-79. It wasn’t even close in the final 90 seconds. The Cardinal do have the high-end talent and shooting ability to become a real headache on their best day. Stanford isn’t consistent — that’s why the team won’t play in the postseason — but the Cardinal are really good when it all clicks and the pieces fit together, as they did in the win over Arizona. If Stanford can do it once, it can do it twice, and this game is not in Tucson, so the Cardinal should think they have a real chance.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats were horrendous in that loss at Stanford a few weeks aso. In that game, big man Azuolas Tubelis got into foul trouble and did not play very many minutes. You know Tubelis will be a man on a mission, ready to play a good game and, beyond that, simply be on the floor for 30 or so minutes. Having Tubelis on the court for a normal length of time will instantly change the dynamic relative to the game Arizona lost in Palo Alto. Beyond that, Arizona is coming off a loss to UCLA this past Saturday and knows it did not play well. Arizona playing back-to-back bad games would rate as a real surprise. Furthermore, Arizona brings a lot of fans to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament. This will feel like a Wildcat home game.

Final Stanford-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Arizona is likely to win big, given that it was terrible the last time against Stanford and is also coming off a loss to UCLA. Arizona should be focused. As long as that’s the case, Stanford won’t keep up.

Final Stanford-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -9.5