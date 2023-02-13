The Indiana Pacers made a modest improvement at the trade deadline. However, we feel they should have acted with more urgency given their greater ambitions. They were involved in a transaction with two other clubs that netted them three players, three draft selections, and cash. In general, the Pacers bought assets from other teams using their available cap space. These weren’t terrible moves, but they missed out on bigger possibilities. Will all these pay off, though? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Pacers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Pacers chose to keep it smart and safe at the deadline. They surely gave stronger consideration to their long-term goals when they made their decisions. That’s not surprising. After all, Tyrese Haliburton and Benedict Mathurin, the two young stars of their core, are both under the age of 23.

“We really wanted to… [use] our cap space the most efficient way we possibly could so we could get some more, we call it dry powder, or assets, or whatever,” Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said after the trade deadline. “We were able to get three second round picks with about $10.7 million in cap space. Those become very fungible. They’re very powerful. You’re seeing [it] in the league right now.”

When the smoke cleared, Indiana acquired George Hill, Serge Ibaka, and Jordan Nwora. Additionally, they also got second-round picks in 2023, 2024, and 2025. As of this writing, Ibaka has interestingly been waived, but the Pacers gained two valuable players and draft equity. In return, they waived Goga Bitadze, Terry Taylor, and James Johnson and traded draft rights to Brooklyn. Although Indiana still has to pay the waived players’ contracts, they traded for assets that can help the team in the future. Keep in mind that the Pacers are projected to draft within the top 10. This means they also have the option to package their picks to move up in the draft or keep them if they believe that’s more valuable.

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said. Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

That said, let us look at the biggest mistake that the Pacers made at the trade deadline.

Pacers 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Should have been more aggressive

Again, the Pacers did improve their long-term outlook. However, we know they had bigger needs and plans for the trade deadline. For instance, this team needed help in the frontline, especially at the four position. Sure, Mathurin has been impressive on the wing. And while the backcourt is loaded with Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, and Buddy Hield, a significant upgrade at the four spot was necessary.

The Pacers could have targeted players like Dario Saric from Phoenix or PJ Washington from Charlotte. The trade with Phoenix could have saved them $23 million in luxury tax while providing them with additional frontcourt depth. If they wanted to take a more aggressive approach, they could have made a deal for Washington with the 2023 firsts from Cleveland and Boston. We feel these were missed opportunities to both improve in the short term while still maintaining their solid long-term health.

Remember that Indiana started the season with a 23-18 record. They played well and won a lot of games early on. They were early-season Cinderellas along with the Sacramento Kings. Right now, however, the Kings have remained near the top while the Pacers have slipped and slid down the ladder.

Before his injury, Haliburton’s strong performance led many to believe that the Pacers’ timeline could accelerate. That meant that maybe they could acquire more talent now for an improbable playoff run. However, his injury caused a 1-9 slump in their next 10 games. This led the team to reevaluate their situation and eventually change their trade deadline approach. Despite the setback, the revised timeline still allowed the Pacers to enter the trade deadline with plans of aggression.

“I think there were two goals coming out of this trade deadline,” Pritchard explained. “One was to be super active to try to add to the young nucleus that we were looking at. There were a couple of players we wanted to be aggressive to go acquire. And we made those offers. Then, if that didn’t work, we really wanted to pivot to the second part which is using our cap space the most efficient way we possibly could.”

The Pacers had to change their plans as they were unable to secure a trade during the deadline. They had identified potential trade targets that would fit well with their core, but the talks didn’t lead to any deals. Instead, they made good use of their cap space. The Pacers currently have a wealth of assets including five draft picks in the 2023 NBA draft. They also possess multiple selections in the 2024 and 2025 drafts, great contracts, and young talent. All these position them for a major move in the future. The focus for the rest of the season will be on developing the young players, rather than wins and losses.

Again, Pritchard emphasized development and the inclusion of veterans in playing time while prioritizing growth for young players. The Pacers have assets including draft picks and cap space. We expect them to become significant players in the 2023 offseason, with max cap space, a top-10 pick, and an All-Star.

Still, there’s a lingering feeling that they should have yielded more significant acquisitions at the trade deadline. They were good when they could have been great.