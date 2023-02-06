We are entering Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and the playoff race is heating up. With the trade deadline this Thursday, teams are jockeying for position, making bold moves, and leaving their mark on the league. That was evidenced by the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade over the weekend. We should be ready for more electrifying and unpredictable NBA action. Let’s find out where all 30 clubs stand in our NBA Power Rankings heading into Week 17 of this season.

The Denver Nuggets claim the top spot this week, even though the Boston Celtics continue to hold on tight to the best win-loss record in the league and the Milwaukee Bucks have won seven games in a row. Meanwhile, just where do the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets sit after the Irving trade?

Without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 17 of the new season.

1. Denver Nuggets (+2)

The Nuggets have finally risen to the top of our NBA Power Rankings! “Mr. Triple-Double” Nikola Jokic has been the most productive player on the planet. He’s averaging around 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists per game. He’s also shooting 63 percent from the floor. How crazy good is that, right? And while they did lose to the Wolves by 30 points in their last game because they rested a bunch of guys, the Nuggets are still the No. 1 team in the West by 4.5 games.

2. Boston Celtics (-1)

The Celtics just lost to the surging Suns, but Boston still has the best record overall in the NBA. They remain on top of the East, too, though they’re just a game ahead of the red-hot Bucks. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to ball out, of course. They are averaging a combined 57.9 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. A big one against the Sixers comes this week sandwiched by games against the Pistons and Hornets.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

Giannis Antentokounmpo and his Bucks continue to cook. They’ve won seven in a row and nine of their last 10 games overall. As such, they’ve climbed to second place in the East and are nipping at the heels of the Celtics. In their last seven wins, Giannis has been literally unstoppable. The Greek Freak has put up double-doubles in each of those games. He has also scored 30 or more points in all but one.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

The Sixers aren’t in bad shape right now despite falling two spots in our NBA Power Rankings. This just reflects how tight the race is among the top teams in the league right now. Philly has actually won nine of its last 11 games. That includes wins over the Kings, Nets, and Nuggets. Of course, Joel Embiid remains at the forefront for the Sixers.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (+2)

The Cavs have won three of their last four games, putting some separation between them and the Miami Heat. Cleveland is also probably excited to take advantage of the uncertainty in Brooklyn right now. The Cavs are just half a game behind the Nets for fourth place in the East. They also have a pretty winnable schedule this week against the Wizards, Pistons, Pelicans, and Bulls. They could climb to the No. 4 spot by next week.

6. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

Based purely on overall performance, the Nets still rank highly in these Week 17 NBA Power Rankings. However, after the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade, we’re a bit dumbfounded as to what’s going to happen to this team. It’ll be a tough stretch this week, too, what with the Clippers, Suns, Bulls, and Sixers lined up to play the Nets. Good luck to Mr. Durant when he comes back from injury.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

The Grizzlies continue their unexpected freefall. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games, including three in a row since last week. They’re still in first place in the Southwest and second place in the West. However, that might not be the case for very long. They really do miss Steven Adams in the paint, while Ja Morant is listed as day-to-day. The Dillon Brooks suspension was the last thing they needed, too.

8. Phoenix Suns (+3)

Not too long ago, the Suns were way down in our NBA Power Rankings. They have seemingly turned the ship around, though. They have won eight of their last 10 games, including victories over the Nets, Grizzlies, and Celtics. Mikal Bridges has been a monster for Phoenix in that run. The frontline combo of Deandre Ayton and Dario Saric has been surprisingly effective, too.

9. Sacramento Kings (+1)

The Kings are close to losing their grip on the top spot in the Pacific Division. They’ve lost four of their last six games and are now just one game ahead of the Clippers. It also won’t help that De’Aaron Fox has been listed as day-to-day. Has reality caught up with the Kings, or will they have a late-season surge coming?

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

Again, don’t let this team’s two-spot slide in our NBA Power Rankings fool you. The Wolves are still a very good team. In fact, they’ve won two of their last three games. Their victims were the Warriors and Nuggets. Strangely enough, though, they lost to the Magic at home. We love how Anthony Edwards has been so explosive the past several weeks. He’s gonna be a star in this league, for sure.

11. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

The Clippers went 2-2 this past week, but one of those losses they essentially punted against the Cavs and the other was a close loss to the mighty Bucks. LA has been playing much better when healthy as of late. Things should be interesting this week as they play Kyrie Irving’s former team (Nets) right before they play Kyrie Irving’s new team (Mavs).

12. Utah Jazz (+4)

As good as the Jazz have been in the past week or so, the situation in the West is precarious as the trade deadline approaches. Utah has won three of its last five games, though the team is still just in 10th place in their conference. Things are so tight that the Jazz are just 1.5 games away from the fifth seed and two games away from the 13th spot. Dangerous times ahead!

13. New York Knicks (+2)

The Knicks have gone 2-2 to begin February, but they could have just as easily been 4-0. Their two losses were both in overtime to the Lakers and Clippers. Their wins were against the Heat and Sixers. There is no question that this is a formidable team, and we’ll see how they do this week against the Magic, Sixers (again), and Jazz.

14. Golden State Warriors (no change)

Steph Curry’s left knee injury will keep him out for several weeks, which could wind up being a death knell for this disappointing Warriors season. This is surely going to be a crucial stretch as the Dubs try to tread water in the West playoff race.

15. Miami Heat (-6)

The Heat have lost three of their last four games. That’s enough to sink them quite a bit in our Week 17 NBA Power Rankings. The win over the Cavs was good, but the loss to the Hornets was absolutely bad. They should bounce back this week with back-to-back home games against the Pacers and Rockets.

16. Chicago Bulls (+2)

The Bulls have won three of their last four, rising to ninth place in the East. Their wins were against “just” the Magic, Hornets, and Blazers, though. They should notch another one against the Spurs this week before they play the Grizzlies, Nets, and Cavs. Yikes. That’ll be a tough stretch right there.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

The Pelicans finally found a way to snap their 10-game slump. They beat the Lakers a couple of days ago before dropping the Kings the very next day. They’re still missing Zion Williamson and now Dyson Daniels, but it was great to see Trey Murphy III step up big time.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Yes, the Thunder just beat the Rockets, 153-121, but that also came after they lost to this same Rockets squad, 112-106. They’re missing Lu Dort big time. That said, they have a few winnable games this week against the Warriors, Lakers, and Blazers. Getting at least two wins should get this team back on track.

19. Dallas Mavericks (+5)

Boy oh boy. Mark Cuban shocked the world by bringing Kyrie Irving to Dallas. It’ll be a potential pairing for the ages with Luka Doncic. Of course, it could also be an absolute nightmare if Kyrie’s unpredictable behavior and temperament lead to more tantrums. Still, at least on paper, the Mavs get Doncic the help he has always wanted. They move up big for now, but we’ll see how this goes.

20. Washington Wizards (-7)

After an impressive six-game winning run, the Wizards have lost their last two games, blowing 20-plus-point leads in both. Now they’ve fallen to 10th place in the East and are just half a game ahead of the Pacers. There’s a lot of trade deadline buzz surrounding this team, too. We’ll see what kind of Wizards roster we’ll see after Feb. 9.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (+2)

The Blazers showed signs of life in late January, and they’ve continued some strong play to begin February. Portland has won five of its last seven games to close in on a play-in spot. One caveat, though, is how they’ll behave at the trade deadline. Will they make a big move to provide more firepower around Damian Lillard?

.@Dame_Lillard has 40 points in tonight’s game at Chicago, passing Shaquille O’Neal to tie Russell Westbrook at the No. 18 spot for the most games with 40-plus points in NBA history (50). He has also tied LeBron James at the No. 6 spot for most games with 30-plus points (21). — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) February 5, 2023

22. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

The Hawks drop one spot in the Week 17 NBA Power Rankings after losing three of their last five games. Interestingly enough, they’re still in the eighth spot in the East. The backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray is good for ATL, but it’s also clear they need more pieces to be a true contender. Are they going to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline?

23. Toronto Raptors (-1)

The Raptors have won three of their last five, though they’re still outside looking in when it comes to the East playoff race. Fred VanVleet seems to have finally rediscovered his shooting, while even Precious Achiuwa has been producing well. Looking ahead, though, there’s so much chatter about the Raptors possibly selling big-time during the trade deadline. Let’s see how it goes.

24. Los Angeles Lakers (-3)

The Lakers have lost three of their last five and lost out on getting Kyrie to LA. Oh well. Life goes on for the Lakers and The King. That said, we also cannot help but imagine what move they’ll try to make at the trade deadline. I mean, it’s clear that they’re ready to move on from Russell Westbrook, right?

25. Indiana Pacers (no change)

Despite losing 12 of their last 14 games, the Pacers are miraculously still in the thick of the play-in race in the East. They’re just half a game behind the Wizards for 10th place. Like the Lakers, though, there’s a significant chance the Pacers make some interesting deals at the deadline.

26. Orlando Magic (no change)

On one hand, it’s a great thing that the Magic have won three of their last four. On the other hand, it doesn’t really move the needle when it comes to their play-in chances. They’ll need a much longer winning run if they want to sneak into the top 10 in the East. That’ll be tough with the Knicks, Nuggets, and Heat lined up this week.

27. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

After a great win over the Heat last weekend, the Hornets have lost four in a row. They squandered good chances to win when they faced the Pistons on the road and the Magic at home. We also think they’re going to be big-time sellers at the trade deadline. Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, and Mason Plumlee — they’re all fair game now.

28. Houston Rockets (no change)

Wins over the Pistons and Thunder were impressive. Losses to the Raptors and Thunder (by 32!), however, were not. We’re also not sure what the Rockets have planned for the deadline, though finding a deal for Eric Gordon might work.

29. Detroit Pistons (no change)

There’s no change for the Pistons in our Week 17 NBA Power Rankings. A win over the Hornets was the lone bright spot in a four-game stretch where they lost three games. They’re also still the worst team in the East. In addition, one or two of their players might be shipped out on or before the trade deadline.

30. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

The Spurs have won just two games in 2023. They’ve lost 16. How’s that for futility, yes? It’s also possibly a clear sign that they’ll part ways with a couple of players this week. Maybe Jakob Poeltl? Maybe Josh Richardson? Maybe Doug McDermott? Maybe all three? The tank is on in San Antonio.