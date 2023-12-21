It's Tyrese Haliburton versus Ja Morant! Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Grizzlies prediction and picks

It's a battle between two of the top young point guards in the league as Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for a Thursday night showdown. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Pacers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers (14-12) got back in the win column and took care of business against the Charlotte Hornets, 144-113, on Wednesday night. Buddy Hield led Indiana with 25 points and four three-pointers, while Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists. After missing one game, Myles Turner returned and also had 18 points, while Aaron Nesmith added 19 points off the bench. They were in a slump after their In-Season Tournament Finals appearance and will look to keep the momentum against the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Memphis is riding the high of a thrilling 115-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans thanks to a game-winning floater from Ja Morant, who made his season debut after serving a league-imposed 25-game suspension. Morant never skipped a beat as he put on a show with 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies storm back from a 19-point deficit at halftime. Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 14 of his 24 points in the final period, while Desmond Bane added 21 points on the evening.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Grizzlies Odds

Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 247 (-110)

Under: 247 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has gone 14-13 against the spread, including 5-6 away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers are, however, just 1-3 on the second leg of a back-to-back. Due to their high-octane offense, Pacers games have hit the over in 20 of their games this season. On the road, they have an over record of 9-1.

The Pacers have the best offense in the NBA. They rank No. 1 in offensive rating and score the most points per game on a nightly basis (128.0).

Despite winning their previous game, Tyrese Haliburton's struggles from the field have persisted. He shot just 6-of-14 from the field against Charlotte, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. Prior to end of the In-Season Tournament, Haliburton averaged 26.9 points and 12.1 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from three. In five games since then, he is averaging just 16.4 points on just 40.8 percent field goal shooting. Look for Haliburton to bounce back and regain his rhythm.

Nonetheless, even with his shooting woes, Haliburton continues to dime it up and create for his teammates at an elite level. Apart from Haliburton, six other Pacers are scoring in double-figures this season, led by Myles Turner, who is averaging 16.9 points per game.

Turner, despite playing Wednesday night, could be in danger of missing Thursday's tilt versus Memphis. He is on the injury report due to hamstring soreness. Jalen Smith also suited up for Indiana against the Hornets, but is also on the IL with a knee and heel injury.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have an against the spread record of 10-16 this season. However, they are worse at covering the spread at home (3-9) compared to on the road (7-7). Memphis' games have gone above the over/under 10 of 26 times this season. However, only four of its 12 home games have eclipsed the set point total.

Ja Morant's return is the biggest story for Memphis. The Grizzlies superstar wasted no time reintroducing himself back in the NBA after taking over in his season debut against the Pelicans. He tallied 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists and capped off his evening with an electric game-winner to put down New Orleans. With Morant making his home debut Thursday, he should look to put on another show for the hometown fans.

With Morant back, Desmond Bane should get more efficient and open looks. Though he is averaging a career-best 24.4 points, his three-point efficiency is down to 38.0 percent after shooting 42.5 percent through his first three years in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has also been on a tear as of late and should also further benefit from Morant's return. On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging a career-best 21.5 points per game along with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Marcus Smart, who hasn't played in over a month, remains doubtful with a left foot sprain. Derrick Rose will also miss his third straight game because of a left hamstring strain.

Final Pacers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies should take this game and cover the spread as well. Ja Morant's return seems to have reinvigorated this franchise, so they should be hyped up for his home debut. Memphis looks like a completely different team with the All-Star guard running the show.

Take the over as well, as the Pacers are the highest-scoring team in the NBA. Morant's return should also provide a major boost to the Grizzlies' No. 30-ranked offense. They were a No. 4 offense just two seasons ago and No. 11 last season.

Final Pacers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -2.5 (-110); Over: 247 (-110)