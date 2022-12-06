By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

There’s something about Andrew Nembhard and Monday. Previously, he saved the Indiana Pacers against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers with his buzzer-beating triple. Now, exactly a week later, he destroyed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors with a historic outing.

We’re not sure if playing on Mondays has any connection with his performance, but if there’s one thing certain, the youngster has impressed all of NBA Twitter with his clutch performances.

Nembhard is currently the talk of the town given how well he has played on the big stage. Draining the buzzer is one thing, but recording a near triple-double of 31 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists is on a whole another level. Not to mention that he did outshine Curry in the contest and even had the Warriors star stumbling at one point.

Andrew Nembhard had Steph stumbling 😳 He's the third rookie to have a 30/10 game in Pacers history. Nembhard in the Pacers' win over Golden State:

◽️ 31 PTS

◽️ 8 REB

◽️ 13 AST

◽️ 5-7 3P 🎥 @BallySportsIN | @Pacerspic.twitter.com/o8LuJb1wr7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 6, 2022

With that, fans couldn’t help but heap praise on the 23-year-old guard. He has also transformed his doubters to believers after his big game.

“Andrew Nembhard looked LeBron James and Steph Curry in the eyes at their home and told them they ain’t him,” one fan wrote.

Another one said, “I apologize to Andrew Nembhard, his game winner vs The Lakers was fully cuz of talent.”

Other fans dropped some funny memes, videos and graphics to share their reaction to the performance. And they all say one thing: Nembhard is legit.

Andrew Nembhard called the two GOATs of this generation food. pic.twitter.com/1Zd6qABKae — Knowledge Media (@izzypvh) December 6, 2022

Steph Curry to Andrew Nembhard tonight pic.twitter.com/vE8je26vpZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 6, 2022

Of course Andrew Nembhard still has a long way to go before he can reach the level of greats like Stephen Curry and LeBron James, but no one can ever take away the fact that he beat and made life hard for the two of them in his first season in the NBA.