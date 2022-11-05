Pacers dealt tough Chris Duarte injury update

The Indiana Pacers will be without a key wing for the foreseeable future. At least Chris Duarte’s absence should help his team in the race for Victor Wembanyama, right?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the third-year wing will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain in the Pacers’ win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Chris Duarte, 25, was the No. 13 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

The former University of Oregon star lived up to pre-draft expectations of early success in his debut campaign, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Duarte shot 43.2% overall and 36.9% from beyond the arc, encouraging overall efficiency considering his lack of NBA experience and at times difficult shot selection.

He hasn’t replicated that impact in the early going of 2022-23, fighting for playing time with star rookie Bennedict Mathurin and offseason addition Aaron Nesmith.

Duarte has started five of nine games so far this season, averaging 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and one assists in just 19.7 minutes per game. His shooting numbers have dipped across the floor, too, as Duarte reverts back to a more complementary offensive role alongside Mathurin and franchise point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Expect Nesmith, when his balky right foot feels good enough for him to play, T.J. McConnell and No. 30 overall pick Aaron Nembhard to get more playing time while Duarte is sidelined.

The rebuilding Pacers are a surprising 4-5 entering Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Could Duarte’s absence help prompt the slide down the standings that would push the front office to fully embrace rebuilding ahead of next year’s draft? Indiana fans pining for Wembanyama to join their team’s intriguing core no doubt hope so.