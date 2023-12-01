Hollywood's Steven Rales invests more in Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers squad that found success in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Steven Rales has already been part of the Indiana Pacers franchise for a while. He used to have a 5% stake but has now went all-in and invested more in the squad. A lot of the growth in recent years came in the form of trading for Tyrese Haliburton. They are now looking at a possible NBA In-Season Tournament win but also sticking around for postseason contention. This is why the Hollywood producer is funding more into the team more than ever.

Steven Rales just acquired 15% more shares in the Pacers organization, per Sportico. This puts the Hollywood producer's total ownership stake up to 20% with the recent purchase being valued at $ 3.47 billion. This makes him the new minority owner of the franchise that has Tyrese Haliburton as their face.

All of these moves come at the right time for the Pacers. They might need a little bit more financial boost because of recent successes. A likely NBA Playoffs berth is on the horizon and more funding never hurts. More than that, they will also be hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend which may also be a little costly for the Pacers.

Stars do not usually come to Indiana to watch the Pacers in their home arena. But, a Hollywood producer with much stake in the squad could change all of that.

For now, the Pacers will have to overcome a tough challenge against the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals cast of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Will they be able to pull off the upset?