Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers open the Knockout Stage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament against the Boston Celtics.

The quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament tips off on Monday, December 4th with the Indiana Pacers hosting the Boston Celtics. Right from the jump of the Knockout Stage, the Pacers are already facing the toughest test on their road to the NBA Cup as they are paired up against the odds-on favorite to win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Led by budding superstar Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana won East Group A by going 4-0 and beating out more heavily favored teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the Knockout Stage. Meanwhile, Boston won East Group C with a 3-1 record and a point differential of plus-27.

By regular season record alone, Indiana (9-7) should enter this showdown as massive underdogs against a loaded Boston team that currently sports the best record in the NBA (14-4). And don't forget, the Pacers also suffered the worst defeat of any team this season when the Celtics crushed them in a 51-point blowout earlier this month. Although it is worth noting Haliburton didn't play that game.

Nonetheless, despite having the odds against them, it wouldn't be smart to count out this up-and-coming Pacers squad. Nobody penciled them in to win their group and the same is happening here in the Knockout stage. For sure, no one, other than themselves and other Pacers fans, thinks they can even get past Boston, more so win the entire NBA In-Season tournament.

But as they've done all season, Indiana is here to shock the world. Here is why the Indiana Pacers will win the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Why the Pacers will win the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has made the jump from All-Star to budding superstar and dark-horse MVP candidate for the Pacers this season. The 23-year-old has taken his game to another level in his fourth year with averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 11.9 assists. Moreover, he is shooting ball at an extremely efficient clip at 51.8 percent from the field, including 45.6 percent from three, and 91.5 percent from the foul line. Haliburton is also doing all this with a usage rate of 25.6 percent, which is outside of the top 40 — just a hallmark of efficient basketball.

Also, Haliburton is No. 1 on the NBA In-Season Tournament MVP ladder. The Pacers star averaged 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in the group stage. He also shot 49.3 percent from the field and made 21 of his 47 three-pointers (46.7 percent).

As he has shown, Haliburton is capable of carrying an offense all by himself with his ability to both create for himself and for his teammates. With his playmaking and passing, the 6-foot-5 guard has proven that he is someone who makes his teammates better by helping them elevate their play. His scoring has also taken a leap as he has become a more adept scorer off the dribble.

Haliburton is also developing that “dog” mentality that most franchise superstars in the NBA should possess. Going up against a stellar Celtics defensive backcourt in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White to kick off the Knockout Stage, the former Iowa State standout certainly won't back down from the challenge.

The Pacers' depth

As great as he has been, the Pacers are more than just the Tyrese Haliburton show. This team is deep and has many offensive weapons who can pop off on any given night. Currently, Indiana has a total of eight players averaging double-figures and one (Andrew Nembhard) averaging a basket shy (8.0 points).

Myles Turner is the team's second-leading at 16.8 points, while Buddy Hield is tallying 13.6 points while shooting nearly 42 percent from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, Aaron Nesmith, and Jalen Smith are all averaging between 13 and 10 points per game.

The Celtics definitely have the advantage in terms of star power with two two-way stars in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the way. They also have a more seasoned veteran core with the likes of Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Derrick White. But Indiana has a way deeper team. The Pacers' depth should be one of their major advantages in this upcoming clash with the Celtics and in the entire tournament.

Pacers own the best offense in the NBA

Last but not least, the Pacers' juggernaut of an offense is another reason why they will lift the NBA Cup in Las Vegas when it is all send and done. Indiana own's by far the best offense in the NBA. The Pacers are No. 1 in defensive rating, No. 1 in pace, No. 1 in points per game, No. 1 in effective field goal percentage, No. 1 in threes.

You get it. They're the best team in a lot of offensive categories this season. Indiana will certainly be put to the test against Boston's No. 3 ranked defense. But make no mistake about it, the Pacers are going to hang ride their offense to lead them to the NBA Cup.